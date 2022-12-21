GOLDSBORO — It was a chilly, rainy late afternoon when a convoy of a dozen big rigs and over 50 law enforcement cruisers arrived here to greet local supporters of the Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington Thursday, Dec. 15.
The trucks carried thousands of balsam fir wreaths for veterans buried in the national cemetery.
The convoy’s stop at Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company was the second in three years.
According to GVFC Treasurer Jamie Delp, getting one visit from the escort is “normally once in a lifetime. To be visited twice is unheard of.”
The local wreath-laying tradition at Greensboro Cemetery started on Wreaths Across America Day 2017, according to Jody Luckett, co-coordinator with GVFC Chief J.T. Bartz.
The escort first visited Goldsboro in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the return of the convoy until this year.
“It’s very humbling,” Bartz said. “No words can explain how much it means.”
It was already dark as dozens of people shivered and sheltered just inside the open bays of the firehouse, watching State Route 313 for the flashing lights of the convoy, ready to wave small American flags in greeting and to support the national organization’s mission to “remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” according to Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
In the fire hall, people gathered for the ceremony, later led by GVFC member and Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon.
Members of GVFC raised enough funds, at $15 each, to lay wreaths at noon Dec. 17 on the graves of over 400 honorably discharged veterans buried at Greensboro Cemetery. Those wreaths were delivered in a separate shipment.
“Wherever there’s a veteran to be honored, that’s what Wreaths Across America wants to do,” said Executive Director Karen Worcester, whose husband Morrill founded the organization with 5,000 wreaths he trucked to Arlington 31 years ago.
Communities where veterans are remembered are “all of equal importance, whether they’re in Arlington or in the graveyard of a small church,” Worcester said. “Their stories are the best path to teach our children to love this country and ensure that we will have patriotism for the next 200 years, and that’s what we try to do: Remember, honor and teach.”
Members of the Easton-based General Perry Benson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution handed out small American flags to the gathering crowd of about 200 in the fire hall.
“We’re patriotic, and we’re honoring our veterans today,” said Vice Regent Jo Ann Staples of Denton. “And it’s nice — when the trucks roll up that we have a crowd out there as they’re disembarking — we’re waving the flag.”
Rain pelted the two-and-a-half mile-long convoy as it made its way from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery. Its arrival in Goldsboro was delayed over an hour because of accidents snarling traffic on the route.
Delp said the fire company collected 261 wreaths through the “3-for-2 program,” in which the national organization supplies one $15 wreath for each two purchased on the national website for Goldsboro.
GVFC exceeded its goal by 161%, according to Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Three local partners sponsored wreaths, along with GVFC: Boy Scout Troop 165 (32 wreaths), Ridgely Pack 264 (83 wreaths) and Greensboro Historical Society.
Inside the fire hall, volunteers provided hot drinks and donuts to the estimated 200 members of the convoy. Sipping coffee and waiting for the ceremony to begin were two burly, bearded truck drivers.
Army National Guard veteran Joe Landers with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, Missouri, drove a regular load to Maine, where he then loaded wreaths in his rig for the escort to Arlington. For 10 years the company has chosen an employee who is a military veteran to participate in the annual escort.
“To be honest with you, it’s been just about the most amazing thing I’ve ever done,” Landers said.
“The patriotism I’ve seen up through here has really blown my mind,” he said. “You don’t see it a lot back where I’m from. It feels like they’ve kind of forgotten what it’s like to be an American. Our kids don’t even say the Pledge of Allegiance in schools.”
This is the first year Ronald Rideout of Buxton, Maine, drove a truck sponsored by Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets) in South Portland, Maine, in the convoy. He won a drawing to drive a truck to Arlington. While not a veteran himself, he said his grandfather, father, uncles and cousins have all served in the military, so “doing this means a lot more to me.”
“It’s quite the trip, and it’s been very emotional,” he said. “When you see the older gentlemen, the vets, stand out there, and salute you as you go by and they’re thanking you, it’s like, I’m not doing nothing but driving a truck and bringing the wreaths down here. You want to say, ‘No, we’re doing this for you.’ It’s very emotional — brought tears to my eyes more than once going down the road.”
On Dec. 10, the escort left Columbia Falls, Maine, headquarters of Wreaths Across America, for the week-long, 750-mile trip to Arlington.
Among the law enforcement officers who made the trip was Patrol Officer Taylor Stroup with the South Portland Police Department. She said about 30 New England police departments were represented in the escort.
“More than anything, we’re protecting Wreaths Across America traveling all the way down to Arlington,” Stroup said. “Most of these officers here are veterans, so it’s a great experience for them.”
While not a veteran herself, she said, “My dad was, my grandfather was, my boyfriend is — so it’s a little bit special.”
Reserve Patrol Officer Brian Guay of Berwick Police Department in Maine said participating “is the best thing ever because we’re remembering our veterans. We’re teaching a new generation to remember our veterans and honor them for what they sacrificed.”
“It’s a way to give back to those who have served and those who never came back,” said Sgt. Kevin Kennedy of South Portland Police Department.
About 4:30 p.m., Dixon assembled the large crowd. The Rev. Doug Morley of Greater Impact Church gave the invocation.
Assisting with the ceremony was an honor guard from North Caroline High School’s Navy Junior ROTC program. Girl Scouts from Troops 363, 840 and 154 led the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “America the Beautiful.” Because the scheduled musician was ill, soloist Hannah Garey filled in at the last minute to sing the national anthem.
Dixon recognized special guests Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America; Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America; Lisa Williamson, national vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary; and Sarah Taylor, national president of American Gold Star Mothers.
Wreaths Across America Board Chairman Wayne Hanson reminded the crowd of “the power of one.”
Worcester Wreath Company owner Morrill Worcester was a 12-year-old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington, D.C. “He went to Arlington, saw those markers there … (and) never forgot what he experienced at Arlington,” Hanson said.
“In 1992, he found himself with about 5,000 wreaths leftover from the holiday season. And he didn’t want to just toss those away,” Hanson said. “He said ‘I want to take those to Arlington to thank the veterans for what they’ve given me.’ That one man got one truck donated to him. They drove down in one day, went to Arlington and filled one section.”
“This Saturday, (Dec. 17), we’re looking at over 2.7 million wreaths being placed at over 3,700 locations across the country,” Hanson said while the audience applauded.
Caroline County Commissioner Larry Porter joined Dixon in naming and honoring each GVFC member who has served or is serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The names of deceased members are Albert Potter, Ronald Christopher Sr., Donald Hudson Shively, George Kenneth Wothers and Norman Franklin Bartz Sr.
The program concluded with Dixon’s presenting Susan Fleegle of Greensboro with an honorary membership to Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company. She was location coordinator of Wreaths Across America for 2022 and has been involved with the program for the past 12 years.
According to the official Wreaths Across America website, each wreath is “hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow here in Columbia Falls, Maine.”
For more information about the history and mission of Wreaths Across America, including how to make a donation, visit Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
