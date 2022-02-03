CAMBRIDGE — A bill to allow golf carts on roads on Hoopers Island and Taylors Island is moving through the Maryland legislature for the third time.
The bill, SB 80, would create an exception to motor vehicle registration requirements for golf carts on Upper Hoopers Island, Middle Hoopers Island and Taylors Island, providing that a person who operates a golf car on a highway there may operate the golf cart only on highways on which the maximum speed does not exceed 30 miles per hour between dawn and dusk, and only if the golf cart is equipped with certain lighting devices; and the operator has a valid driver’s license.
State Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, introduced the bill Jan, 18 to her colleagues on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee via a Zoom meeting.
Eckardt told her colleagues the bill was the third year in a row the bill had been introduced.
“This is Dorchester County’s top priority,” Eckardt said. “I urge you to give a favorable recommendation.” She noted the Senate passed the bill last year, adding, “It gets stuck over in the House.”
Similar legislation allowing golf carts on roads in the Town of Vienna passed in 2018.
This year’s Senate bill was cross-filed in the House of Delegates with HB0193, and if passed into law, would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
