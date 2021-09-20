A woman launches a golf ball with an AR-15 golf ball launcher at Hog Neck Golf Course on Sept. 18. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraising tournament and invited Charity Golf Guns to the event.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
A golfer prepares to swing on the morning of Sept. 18 at Hog Neck Golf Course. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser and golf tournament at the course.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
A pair of golfers compete during the Easton Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser tournament on Sept. 18 at Hog Neck Golf Course.
PHOTO BY BRAD DRESS
A woman launches a golf ball with an AR-15 golf ball launcher at Hog Neck Golf Course on Sept. 18. The Easton Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraising tournament and invited Charity Golf Guns to the event.
EASTON — A fundraiser for the Easton Volunteer Fire Department at Hog Neck Golf Course on Sept. 18 raised thousands of needed dollars for the department.
About 122 competitors swung for victory during the golf tournament and fundraising event hosted by the EVFD. Easton Mayor Robert Willey and Del. Johnny Mauz, R-37B-Talbot, attended the event to show their support for firefighters.
Golfers played in teams, and three groups were selected as the top winners. The lowest score of 55 went to the top winning team with the last names of Sewell, Shaw and Saulsbury.
The tournament began around 8 a.m. and lasted until noon at the 18-hole championship golf course.
The fire department also hosted Charity Golf Guns, a company that brings retrofitted AR-15s to golf courses and tournaments and converts the rifle into a golf ball launcher.
Talbot County and Bluepoint Hospitality were major sponsors of the event, contributing thousands of dollars for the EVFD.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department also sold food and drinks during the tournament — a major annual fundraiser for the department.
C.R. Chance, the EVFD fire chief, said the turnout was good and he expected they raised quite a lot of money, although numbers will not be finalized for weeks.
Ed Forte, the fundraising committee chairman, said “we appreciate all the support from both tournament competitors and sponsors.”
As a volunteer organization, the EVFD makes most of its money through donations. Local fire departments have struggled with operating costs during the pandemic because of a lack of fundraising opportunities and canceled events, making every fundraising event crucial for its daily operations.
