EASTON — Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, welcomed the Talbot County Council’s vote to move the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn to a Civil War battlefield in Virginia.
“Good riddance,” said Frosh in a social media statement after the 3-2 vote.
Frosh, Van Hollen and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., had previously called for removal of the Confederate statue from the Talbot County Courthouse grounds in Easton.
The Talbot council voted Tuesday, Sept. 14 to move the monument to a foundation-run Civil War battleground park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Talbot Boys was erected on the courthouse lawn in 1916 adjacent to a former slave market site in Easton.
The county’s approval comes after a federal lawsuit was filed to remove the Talbot Boys from public property and a series of rallies and protests by activists wanting the Confederate monument moved.
“The judiciary has an obligation to deliver equal justice under the law. Yet, standing outside of the Talbot County Courthouse is a symbol that embodies the opposite: injustice and inequality. The Talbot Boys Statue – which was erected over 50 years after the Civil War during the era of Jim Crow when the KKK and white supremacy were on the rise – glorifies soldiers who fought with the Confederacy to protect and preserve the evil institution of slavery,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “It’s past time we remove this stain on justice from the County Courthouse grounds, and I’m glad to see tonight’s vote to do that.”
The Talbot County Democratic Central Committee and Heather Mizeur, a Democrat running for Congress in a district that encompasses the Eastern Shore, also welcomed the vote.
"Tonight is a momentous evening on the Eastern Shore as the Talbot County Council took the long overdue step of removing the Talbot Boys shrine to the Confederacy outside the county courthouse,” Mizeur said of the Sept. 14 vote. “This memorial, like all Confederate monuments, elevates and idolizes those who were complicit in our country’s original sin of slavery and is not welcome here.”
Advocates for not moving the statue counter that it has historical significance and the tearing down and removals of Confederate monuments erase history.
