CENTREVILLE — After not being able to hold a banquet in 2021 due to COVID-19 and having to postpone this year’s banquet from January, the members of the Goodwill Fire Company were finally able to gather March 19, celebrate the 2021 year and install the new officers for 2022. The night was further delayed due to a possible commercial building fire just prior to the banquet that thankfully turned out not to be a fire.
The night was emceed by Chief Jeremy Davis and the installation was conducted by Lt. Mark Meil of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.
President Raymond Aaron recognized Michael Robertson with the President’s Award. Robertson was injured in a serious skiing accident in early 2021 and his determination to get back to the station and his significant improvement over the last year deserved recognition, Aaron said.
Wayne Bloodsworth, past chief and member of the board of directors, was presented with his 50 years of service award. Chief Chris Tucker received his 10 years of service award.
The top responder for 2021 was Engineer Butch Kaufman. The Chief’s Award went to Lt. William Colburn, and the Firefighter of the Year award went to junior member Sean Madison.
Officers for 2022 are as follows: Chief Chris Tucker, President Raymond Aaron, Vice President T.J. Palmatary, Secretary Lisa Davis, Assistant Secretary Steve Gervis, Treasurer John Cvach and members of the Board of Directors Wayne Bloodsworth, Tyler Knapp , Dino Pignataro, Butch Kaufman and Jeff Kiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.