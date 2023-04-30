Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller visit Snappers in Cambridge to celebrate their 100th day in office. Local politicians, business leaders and clergy sat at a long banquet table to break bread with Moore and Miller.
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller pose with the staff and owners John and Laura Sydnor of Snappers Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar Restaurant in Cambridge. Even the chef left his station for a minute. Moore has his arm around Patty Watts, who has worked at the restaurant for over 10 years.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
In a quick stump speech, Gov. Wes Moore highlighted achievements during his first 100 days in office.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Local leaders celebrate the first 100 days in office of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Friday, April 28, in Cambridge.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
By TOM MCCALL
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, right, speaks with Dorchester County Council Member Ricky Travers, left, and Maryland Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, Friday, April 28, in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE — A row of black Suburbans pulled up to Snappers Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar Restaurant in Cambridge, and a clutch of handlers and press and local politicians pushed towards Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
He smiled and shook hands as he met owners John and Laura Sydnor, and then he made his way to a microphone set up by a local television station. He came to celebrate his 100th day in office Friday, April 28. Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller was by his side.
As everyone was hungry, he stepped up to the microphone and gave a quick speech.
“We are here to make sure everyone in the state is seen and heard and that everyone can participate," Moore said. "We are excited to accelerate towards a $15 minimum wage in the state of Maryland, lifting 150,000 people up a rung on that economic ladder.
"In a bipartisan fashion, we are going to make the most aggressive assault on child poverty in the state’s history. By passing the Family Prosperity Act, we are able to do things like moving over 34,000 children up a rung on the economic ladder,” Moore said.
Then he talked about a service year option for high school graduates starting this fall. He said we need all those young people to advance for the success of the state. Then he spoke of reproductive rights.
“We are going to make sure we are going to protect reproductive rights," Moore said. "Here in Maryland, reproductive rights and reproductive freedoms are things we are going to stand by and things we are going to fight for."
Next he spoke of veterans.
“The majority of veterans in Maryland just got the largest tax cut in a generation to include tax cuts for low- to moderate-income families. This is our time when we can be both more bold and more competitive and more equitable. It is not a choice. We are going to do both. This is Maryland’s decade,” he said.
Then he struck a note of further optimism and gratitude.
“Thank you. In just 100 days we have set a tone. We have set a pace. We are going to win together and we are going to build a state where no one is left behind. Let’s go get it, Maryland," he said with a laugh as people in the crowd said amen.
A massive American flag divided the upper level bar from a lower level dining area. A long banquet table was set for government officials who attended, including Maryland Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37; Dorchester County Council President George "Lenny" Pfeffer, Council Vice President Mike Detmer and Council Member Ricky Travers; County Commissioner Brian Roche; Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout; and Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B.
They all ordered lunch and got a chance to break bread with the governor. Other community leaders in attendance were the Rev. Keith Cornish, pastor of Friendship United Methodist Church and Jack Brooks, seafood processing neighbor to Snappers.
