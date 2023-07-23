CAMBRIDGE — Next to the Choptank River, sitting at a table sandwiched between giant yellow oyster tanks, Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order to create a new Oyster and Shell Substrate Task Force on Thursday, July 20.
The task force will be responsible for pursuing strategies to increase the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay.
Before signing the executive order at University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory, Moore spoke to an audience that included members of the industry, students and local leaders.
“Oysters will keep our waters clean,” Moore said. “They will keep our ecosystems vibrant. They are the key to the Bay’s longevity.”
Moore said the task force will be made up of community leaders from different sectors.
“From the conservation community to our HBCUs to folks in the commercial fishing industry to environmental organizations to aquaculture,” he said. “We are going to build a table that is big enough for everybody to have a seat.”
Horn Point Laboratory, whose research contributes to understanding how the Bay ecosystem functions, is home to one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the East Coast. In the last decade, its work has resulted in the deployment of more than one billion oyster spat, or larvae, into the Chesapeake Bay, according to its website.
Mike Sieracki, the lab’s director, also spoke at the event on Thursday.
“Most of you already know that the oyster restoration project in the Maryland portion of the Bay is happening now on a huge scale,” Sieracki said. “We are proud to be an integral partner in this.”
Gabriella Chen and Deannakayte Marucut, who are interns part of the Maryland Sea Grant Research Experiences for Undergraduates program at the lab, said they were excited for the event. Chen said the creation of the task force is important.
“Oysters are, I think, going to be a big player in restoring the Bay and water quality,” Chen said. “It’s just good to know that it’s on the table and that it’s being seen.”
Nick Hargrove, a seafood processor and remote setter in Talbot County, was there to see Moore sign the executive order as well.
“It will help us really tackle the main problem we’re having right now, which is sourcing shells and getting substrate back into the water,” Hargrove said of the task force. “It’ll be good to bring aquaculture and the industry together as well. Hopefully this is a small enough group that it can be effective.”
Hargrove said he is happy that Moore has come down to the Eastern Shore with some frequency in the last six months.
“I think he’s making steps in the right direction to help bring everybody together and work toward the common goal which is more oysters back in the Bay,” he said.
This was the second executive order Moore signed Thursday on the Eastern Shore. Earlier, he signed an executive order at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area in Queenstown to create the new Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays Watershed.
Moore also toured J.M. Clayton Seafood Company in Cambridge and a regenerative farm in Easton that is owned by Paul T. Swann.
During his speech at Horn Point Laboratory, Moore reminded the audience of his administration’s investment in the Bay.
“We’re excited about this announcement, not just because oysters are delicious, which they are,” he said, “but also because they are critical to the health of the Chesapeake Bay, which is something that we don’t just care about, but something that this administration, we prioritize.”
