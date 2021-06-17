ANNAPOLIS — State offices and courts will closed tomorrow with Gov. Larry Hogan and a top state judge issuing orders making Juneteenth a holiday.
President Joe Biden is also slated to make June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate Juneteenth — which celebrates when slaves learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
“This is an important step forward for our country,” Hogan said in a statement. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order on Thursday recognizing June 19, also known as Juneteenth, as an official Maryland judiciary holiday.
This year June 19 falls on a Saturday. State courts and government offices will observe the holiday on Friday, June 18. All courts and judiciary offices, with the exception of commissioners’ offices, will be closed, according to the order.
Biden will sign the federal Juneteenth holiday into law after measures passed Congress. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st., voted for the measure in the U.S. House.
