ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the state’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency order — effective July 1.
The governor’s move lifts remaining state orders and mandates related to the coronavirus.
“We finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” Hogan said Tuesday during a press briefing.
Hogan previously lifted the state’s mask mandate and eased distancing rules. His action today lifts additional state pandemic rules including government mask rules related to educational and health settings.
“Masks or face coverings will not be required any place or any where,” Hogan said of the lifting of the state orders. Like with the lifting of other orders, Hogan’s action applies to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The governor urged more Marylanders to COVID vaccine shots and noted there may be the need for a booster shot in the fall.
Businesses and private venues may continue to require masks and distancing among workers, customers and visitors. Hogan is also extending the state’s moratorium on evictions through Aug. 15.
Hogan also said the state will not mandate COVID vaccines for residents. Some major Maryland hospital systems and universities are requiring workers, students and vendors to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The Maryland Department of Health reported Tuesday, June 15, that 52.6% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID.
Maryland has seen significant improvement in COVID metrics, “Every day now we are seeing amazing declines in all of our health metrics across the board and across the state,” Hogan said.
There are 194 patients hospitalized for the virus statewide, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That is down from more than 1,950 statewide COVID hospitalizations.
MDH attributes 9,472 deaths to the coronavirus during the course of the pandemic. There have been 29 deaths attributed to COVID in Talbot County during the pandemic.
