ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the state’s COVID mask mandates. Hogan announced the lifting of the orders on Friday, May 14. It will go into effect Saturday and applies to the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The move comes after Hogan kept in place the state’s indoor mask order earlier this week saying he wanted the state to get a 70% COVID vaccination rate. The Maryland Department of Health reports 65.6% of state residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.
Hogan cited updates in U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance on masks in his change in policy. The governor previously lifted outdoor mask mandates. Now, indoor masks orders are also being eased.
The new state order applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The state health agency still recommends the unvaccinated continue to wear masks.
Hogan said private businesses can continue to require masks if that is their preference.
The CDC announced those who have been fully vaccinated "can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.“
Hogan said masks will still be required on public transit as well as in health care, child care and educational settings.
The governor said the state needs more people to get COVID vaccines and there are ample supplies of shots.
While the CDC guidance is for the "fully vaccinated", the lifting of Maryland's mask and other COVID orders does not distinguish between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Hogan said the state will not be checking vaccine cards for those not wearing masks.
“It’s a logistical nightmare,” Hogan said of a scenario of lifting mask mandates and other COVID orders for the vaccinated but not the unvaccinated.
