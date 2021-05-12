ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting more of Maryland’s COVID restrictions starting Saturday, May 15. The state’s indoor mask mandate, however, is remaining, Hogan said at a briefing on Wednesday in Annapolis.
The moves come as state and local health officials are confronted with slowing demand for coronavirus vaccines.
Hogan said Wednesday he is lifting more of the state’s coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining, outdoor dining as well sporting events and indoor entertainment venues.
Hogan said the state needs to get to a 70% vaccination level in order to lift the indoor mask mandate.
“That’s the only way to get rid of the masks,” Hogan said. The governor hopes the state to hit its threshold to lift the mask mandate by Memorial Day.
Sixty five percent of Marylanders have had at least one COVID vaccine shot, Hogan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.