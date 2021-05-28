OCEAN CITY — Gov. Larry Hogan is on the Eastern Shore today promoting tourism and COVID-19 vaccines in Ocean City and Salisbury.
Hogan and state health officials continue to press more Marylanders to get coronavirus vaccines. The Republican governor will launch a new statewide mobile mass vaccine campaign from Ocean City on Friday, May 28.
The state and federal government have both deployed mobile vaccine units — manned by National Guard troops — to the Shore and other parts of the states aimed at overcoming vaccine hesitancies.
Some areas of the Shore — such as more affluent and older Talbot County — have had high COVID vaccine rates. But there is skepticism and hesitancies towards vaccines among some other communities on the Shore and statewide, including African Americans, rural residents, Latinos, immigrants and Trump supporters.
Demand for COVID vaccine shot has been slowing. Maryland is also among the states that have launched a vaccine lottery offering prizes to those who have received vaccines.
The program involves state health vaccine databases being shared with the Maryland Lottery which then draws winners.
Hogan will also visit Snow Hill High School and a vaccine event at Evolution Brewing in Salisbury.
The governor and state tourism officials are also promoting travel to the Shore as well as other parts of the state with statewide mask and other COVID restricted lifted or eased.
