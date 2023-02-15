EASTON — Gov. Wes Moore made a visit to the Eastern Shore on Tuesday Feb. 14, stopping in Church Hill, Easton and Centreville. He stopped in Easton to visit Rise Up Coffee and talk to constituents.
There was a crowd of a few hundred who came to hear Moore speak.
“When we were campaigning all over and folks would say, ‘You’re spending a whole lot of time on the Eastern Shore.’ What did I say on the campaign trail? I said get used to it. Just about three weeks in and look where we are. Get used to seeing us out here for four and the next eight years,” said Moore.
He spoke of the importance of supporting small businesses and making sure they have access to capital.
“If you look at the ten bills I laid out as part of my personal legislative agenda. Seven of the ten have Republican cosponsors. Gone are the days of the binary conversation about when a political party does not win a governorship that somehow they are out of the political conversation or out office for the next four years. That is not the way things work in the Moore-Miller administration. We are one state. We have to incentivize our banks and financial institutions to actually lend more and create more economic opportunities,” said Moore.
On the first day of his administration, he signed an executive order releasing $69 million, much of that having gone to climate-related policy. He pointed out DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz, who was in the audience. He also pointed to Capt. Rob Newberry of the Delmarva Fisheries Association and made clear that conversations would include watermen as well.
Then he turned to veterans’ issues.
“Within the next two years allow the retirement benefits for our veterans to be up to $40,000. This bill also has $200 million for our military veterans and middle class families in this state. Our state can be more competitive and more equitable. That is not a choice. I believe we can do both,” said Moore.
Moore’s idea of service is a key theme he spoke about.
“Service will save us and Maryland is going to lead. So on day one the very first executive order that I signed was creating an entire department that is focused exclusively on service and civic innovation. A platform is going to help to support our non-profit organizations, which, by the way, are the backbone of our focus. This is not just going to end up saving us money. We have 10,000 vacancies in state government. You can’t do the work if people aren’t there to do the work. We have nursing shortages, severe educator shortages. Service is going to save us morally too. That is why Maryland will be the first state in this country to offer a service year option to high school graduates,” said Moore.
He believes in experiential learning and thinks his service focus will also address the college affordability crisis. He doesn’t think all high school grads need to attend a four-year college to be successful.
“Service is sticky. Those who served together generally stay together,” he said.
After his remarks were finished a woman laid both hands on him in a blessing. These two had met before.
“He is the reason I got in the race. I wasn’t Republican or Democrat. I just felt like they weren’t even at 1% on the board when I told him he was going to be governor and this was way last year,” said Demetria Marshall, chair of the Wicomico Democratic Central Committee.
