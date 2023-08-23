RIDGELY — Gov. Wes Moore visited the Benedictine campus on Aug. 17. Although a phalanx of elected officials showed up, he seemed most enthused with the students he met. He even high-fived a couple and returned a “peace out” hand gesture in kind.
He was joined by Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty. The campus was the governor’s first stop through the Eastern Shore as he attended the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.
“It was my privilege to visit Benedictine Programs and Services and witness firsthand the amazing work being done by the staff that is crucial to the success of our students,” Moore said. “The caring leadership of Director Scott Evans and Educational Director Julie Hickey aligns with our administration’s mission to leave no one behind. I thank them for their admirable work toward this vital goal.”
Beatty believes strongly in the Benedictine mission.
“This is a critical organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our state,” Beatty said. “A lot of the school systems look to a school like this for assistance and support for their students. They also have a very vibrant adult service program. So they are training people to work.”
Benedictine Programs and Services offers a year-round educational residential program for students throughout Maryland, ages 5-21, as well as adjoining states, and an expansion is set for the facility with the support of a $1.5 million capital grant in fiscal year 2023 budget. The funding will be used for the construction and engineering costs associated with building a new student residential building. The fiscal year 2024 capital budget included an additional $2.5 million for the campus project.
“It was an honor to host Gov. Moore at our campus in Ridgely. We had the opportunity to tour our facility, where the governor met students, teachers and our supported adults,” Evans said.
“We thank the governor and his staff for taking the time to learn about what we do here at Benedictine in fulfilling our mission to help the individuals we support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence,” he added.
They took Moore into a classroom where two students were learning about pirates. The super-engaged teacher of functional academics was Leslie Nelson. The governor jumped right into the lesson and gave high fives for correct answers.
One unscripted moment happened in a hallway when Moore approached two parents who had just left their son Jake off at Benedictine for his first time. Peggy was in tears, partly out of leaving her son and partly of gratitude to Benedictine for the “golden ticket” their family had received to enroll him. Moore consoled and celebrated with her and gave her a hug.
Benedictine has students from 16 different counties and several states including Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia. Evans said most of the students from Maryland are publicly funded. Benedictine currently has room for 36 residential students on campus and is looking with the expansion to get to 48.
“A lot of what we get is what public schools can’t handle. So we set up an environment so they can be safe as they are learning and we are helping them to manage those behaviors and learn new ways,” Hickey said. “That is really what our goal is. Last year we had 148 referrals, and we have taken 12.”
A tough issue is attracting the best teachers. One classroom had two students, one teacher and two assistants. It is intense and rewarding work that pays about as much as Applebee’s. It is about as hard to get a placement as getting into an Ivy League college. One state-level fix is the service year option that could get younger workers involved with this meaningful work. Evans called this work life changing.
Benedictine is a non-sectarian, non-religious nonprofit organization supporting close to 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism to achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services.
Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70 and beyond, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. Benedictine is one of only four residential facilities for the developmentally disabled and autistic that can accept students with moderate to severe challenges.
Benedictine is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest employers with 350 employees.
