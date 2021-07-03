CAMBRIDGE — Gov. Larry Hogan visited Cambridge on Wednesday, June 30, dining with local officials before attending the ribbon cutting for the first Boys and Girls Club on the Eastern Shore.
The ribbon cutting at Dorchester County’s newly acquired Recreation and Parks facility on Leonards Lane was attended by a large crowd of officials and community members. After the ribbon cutting, the event attendees toured the portion of the facility being used by the Boys and Girls Club, already serving about 45 kids in the first week of operation.
Hogan started his visit to Cambridge by stopped at the nationally recognized Harriet Tubman mural near Race Street.
The governor had a lunch meeting at Jimmie & Sooks restaurant with Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw, Dorchester County Councilman Ricky Travers, State Senator Addie Eckardt, Governor Larry Hogan, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, Delegate Johnny Mautz, Dorchester Economic Development Director Susan Banks and Mid-Shore Regional Council Director Scott Warner.
