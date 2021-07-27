CENTREVILLE — Gov. Larry Hogan visited businesses on the Eastern Shore and toured downtown Centreville on Tuesday, July 27.
Hogan handed out several proclamations to businesses that managed to survive COVID-19. He even managed to hold a baby with panache.
Queen Anne's County elected officials and other local leaders greeted the governor. Centreville Town Council President Tim McCluskey guided the governor around town.
Hogan laughed that it was so hot you could fry an egg on his head. Inside Edward's Pharmacy he was given a goodie basket with a Centreville baseball cap, some pens and a jar of local honey. He kept the hat on for the rest of the visit.
The governor made stops at other local businesses — including Bay Shore Steam Pot and Colosseum Pizza.
Hogan also toured Dixon Valve’s manufacturing and distribution center in Chestertown on Tuesday. Dixon Valve is Kent County’s largest employer.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.