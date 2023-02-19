Maryland Governor Wes Moore speaks inside the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14. He visited the Eastern Shore taking in the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Center, and met with a group in Easton before stopping in Centreville. He also visited students at celebrating Valentine’s Day at Kennard Elementary School.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore thanks a Kennard Elementary School student in Amy Bolin’s third grade class for sharing candy with him during a class Valentine’s Day celebration, Tuesday, February 14. Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens, and Senator Steve Hershey laugh as Moore asked the student, “How did you know this is my favorite candy?” It was Moore’s first visit to Centreville, where he also visited the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center next door.
Left, Maryland Governor Wes Moore smiles as Kennard High School Alumni Association President Clayton Washington welcomes him to the Kennard African Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14. Moore toured the Eastern Shore on Tuesday, and visited the renovated former all-Black high school in Queen Anne’s County.
Left, Maryland Governor Wes Moore is welcomed by Kennard High School Alumni Association President Clayton Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, as Moore visited the renovated high school building in Centreville, that now serves as the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center. In the background is Kennard Elementary School, where Moore also stopped to visit a classroom of children celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and former, longtime Queen Anne’s County Public Schools educator Janet Pauls, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14. Pauls was one of many county residents who greeted Moore as he visited.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Reginald Ryan asks Maryland Governor Wes Moore to autograph his book during Moore’s visit to Centreville, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — Touring the Mid-Shore Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, Maryland Governor Wes Moore visited Centreville after first stopping in Church Creek at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center to announce a new archaeological discovery found at Tubman’s birthplace. Moore also stopped in Easton, meeting a crowd of 300 at local coffee shop Rise Up. His last stop of the day was in Centreville, visiting the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and stopping by a classroom at nearby Kennard Elementary.
The home of Kennard High School, built in the 1930s with funds from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, sat empty for many years after the new Queen Anne’s County High School opened in 1967, racial integration took place, and all segregated schools in the county closed. In 2017, the hard work of a group of Kennard alumni paid off, transforming the former high school into what it is today as a museum and cultural center.
Entering the Heritage Center, Moore went through a greeting line. He could be heard repeatedly thanking each person for all they had done, and closing with “God bless you” to each person he spoke with. Many wanted their photo taken with Maryland’s newest governor, and Moore was willing to oblige.
Moore was welcomed by Kennard High School Alumni Association President Clayton Washington. Moore offered high praise for Washington’s work in the restoration and preservation of Queen Anne’s County history, saying, “Your leadership in having this former school building renovated into this museum and cultural center speaks about your leadership abilities.”
Moore also had high praise for State Senator Steve Hershey, who was in attendance with his mother. Moore said of Hershey, “He is an amazing legislator to work with in our General Assembly,” and then embraced Hershey, thanking him personally.
“I understand there is a separation of church and state,” Moore told the audience, “but, I want to tell you — I am rooted in my faith, and I am a child of God. I see this state is going to be one that serves. I want us as a state to lead with love. This building is not just a celebration of those who came before us, but a celebration of our future. I want to build a state where we root for one another. If we do that, nothing can stop us. And, our history, of all people in Maryland, can be written together.”
After his comments, Moore toured the building looking at the many exhibits of local African Americans who contributed to the county’s history. He then walked over to Kennard Elementary School where Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens and Principal Michelle Carey greeted him.
Stopping in a third grade classroom full of children who were celebrating Valentine’s Day, an unidentified child came up to Moore and offered him some wrapped candy. Moore appeared surprised, asking the student, “How did you know this is my favorite candy?”.
As Moore unwrapped and ate the candy, Saelens and Hershey could be seen laughing with delight at the impromptu moment.
