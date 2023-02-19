CENTREVILLE — Touring the Mid-Shore Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, Maryland Governor Wes Moore visited Centreville after first stopping in Church Creek at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center to announce a new archaeological discovery found at Tubman’s birthplace. Moore also stopped in Easton, meeting a crowd of 300 at local coffee shop Rise Up. His last stop of the day was in Centreville, visiting the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and stopping by a classroom at nearby Kennard Elementary.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.