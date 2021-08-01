OXFORD — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visited Talbot County on Sunday with stops at local businesses in St. Michaels and Oxford.
Hogan also presented the winning trophy for the Governor’s Cup Regatta. The trip sought to highlight recreation and outdoor activities on the Eastern Shore, according to the governor’s office.
The governor visited Doc’s Sunset Grille in Oxford, rode on the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry and made stops at Tricycle & Run, the YMCA of the Chesapeake and Shore Pedal and Paddle. Hogan also presented the cup to the winning team of the Governor’s Cup Log Canoe regatta held at the Miles River Yacht Club.
