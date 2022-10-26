EASTON — Grace Lutheran Church at Brookletts Avenue and Hanson Street in Easton is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 30, with Pastor Jonathan Moyers presiding.
The Lutheran church had its origins in Germany. In the early part of the 1900’s, German farmers from the Midwest came to settle in Talbot County. In 1905, Secretary Badenhoop from the State Bureau of Immigration came to inspect the colonies of immigrants. His first stop was Longwoods, Talbot County, where there were at least 30 families, comprising about 100 people.
They formed a church, Zion Lutheran in Longwoods, a small community near Wye Mills. A seminary student, Mr. Wiebking, surveyed the Easton area to find out if any Lutherans lived in the growing area. Following a joint service of the Easton and Zion Lutherans, they joined together and became a two-church organization.
In 1922, they passed a resolution to join the two and relocate to the corner of Brookletts Avenue and Hanson Street. Ground was broken for Grace Lutheran Church on Sept. 10, 1922.
The original structure is still visible with its stained glass windows. Part of the original 1922 structure now serves as a church office. Behind the office space is the Good Shepherd Chapel with its inspiring stained glass windows. It is used for weekly vesper services.
A major fundraising campaign was held in 1966 to finance enlarging the church. In 1968-69 a new sanctuary was built and dedicated and is currently where worship services are held.
Grace Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Cordova are currently in a Shared Ministry program with Pastor Jonathan Moyers. On Oct. 30, Grace Lutheran Church will celebrate its 100th Anniversary and Reformation Sunday at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. A reception/luncheon will follow. Easton Mayor Robert Willey will be joining the celebration.
