CENTREVILLE — Grain farmers know that one of the most hazardous places on the farm can be the bins used to store and dry grain. To help aid first responders should their rescue efforts be needed, Nationwide Insurance and the Maryland Farm Bureau have presented a life-saving tool — a “grain bin rescue tube” to Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company.
Part of Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign which began in 2014, Nationwide, the country’s leading insurer of farms and ranches, has delivered 152 rural fire departments across 29 states, this resource to help prevent unnecessary deaths from entrapments in grain bins. Nationwide partnered with the National Education Center of Agricultural Safety (NECAS) to train first responders in a grain bin simulator.
Local Queen Anne’s County farmer, Amy Wilson, whose family farms 3,000 acres of farm land in the county, nominated Goodwill VFC to receive the rescue tube, via the “Nominate Your Fire Department Contest,” aimed to address the lack of specialized resources available to rural fire departments who are responding to bin entrapments.
All local fire departments in the county were invited to the training session held June 8, behind the fire company building.
Wilson said, “As farmers, we, personally, are insured by Nationwide. I nominated Goodwill for at least five consecutive years until we got the award. We are grain farmers; corn, wheat and soybeans, and have grain tanks on the property. We just wanted to have the equipment here to protect those farmers in the tri-county area who have that need to be protected, if an accident happens.”
The training was provided by NECAS specialist Dan Neenan, of Peosta, Iowa, speaking frankly to the firefighters about how to use the equipment. He was assisted by Terry Drees, also from Peosta, where NECAS is based. The two demonstrated how to assemble the tube inside a grain bin where a victim might be trapped. They also showed how to use a hand-held auger that pumps up to seven bushels of grain per minutes which is used in the rescue. They used volunteer firefighters during the demonstration.
Nationwide Area Representative Margie Chase was present, along with MFB Executive Director John Torres, and MFB Eastern Shore Regional Manager Tyler Hough. Goodwill VFC Fire Chief Jeremy Davis was present to receive the rescue tube, which is being stored at the fire house.
Any local fire department can call upon Goodwill to use the equipment in surrounding counties that may not have a rescue tube, and have not received training.
Chief Davis, who is also a career firefighter with Anne Arundel County, said, “Farmers know the dangers of climbing inside a grain bin. It’s good to now have the resources and training to better serve our farming community.”
