EASTON — June marks the first month since the Perdue Agribusiness in downtown Easton has stopped receiving grains from trucks and farmers.
Many trucks stopped bringing grain to the site, citing the narrow roads in downtown Easton, claiming that they are too small for navigating large trucks through. As a result of the 40% reduction in the number of trucks coming to the site over the last 5 years, the Perdue Corporation is seeking to sell the 2.4-acre property, which includes 10 silos, to a company seeking to convert the site into living spaces.
Shutting the site down was bittersweet for Perdue, but the company has other grain sites available for trucks to haul and sell their grains.
“Since the construction of the company’s first graining-receiving facility in Salisbury, Maryland in 1960, Perdue AgriBusiness has focused on bringing value to Maryland grain farmers with our ‘You grow it – we will buy it’ promise to ensure that they have a competitive local market for their crops,” said Bill See, spokesperson for Perdue. “Today we have a network of 12 grain-receiving facilities on Delmarva, including ones in Hurlock, Linkwood, Salisbury and Shiloh in Maryland.”
“The decision to close a grain facility is never easy, but over the past five years we have seen a nearly 40% reduction in total harvested grain received at the Easton facility, a trend that no longer aligns with our business plans,” See said. “We have been very transparent with farmers about our plans for the grain facility and understand the inconvenience of this closure.
A commercial real estate firm, SVN Miller, stands ready to work with Perdue to convert the 10 silos into 40 urban renewal, single-family residences where people can reside near downtown Easton, near the rails-to-trails network of walking and biking trails.
