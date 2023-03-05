GRASONVILLE — Four guest speakers were invited to speak about the experiences of their late family members who made history. On Feb. 25, the Grasonville Community Center hosted the event, “Celebrating Black Excellence.”
Maryland Commissioner on African American History & Culture Elinor Thompson introduced the other guest speakers, but before that, she talked about growing up in Grasonville and how she hoped the current community center site would someday become registered as a national historic site in Queen Anne’s County. The site was the location of the segregated Grasonville Colored School, Thompson noted, which a number of people in the audience once attended.
In 1967, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools became one of the first schools systems in Maryland to desegregate, permitting all students, regardless of color, to attend school together. The formerly segregated schools in the county were either closed or re-organized to accept all students to attend, as well as welcoming integrated staff. This transition was supervised by the late Dr. Harry Rhodes of Queenstown, who was superintendent of schools at the time. The transition to integration in schools was remarkably smooth.
Speaking after Thompson was Dr. Lisa Battle-Singletary, the daughter of the late Leroy Battle, one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen who won respect as fighter pilots during World War II, becoming the first African American pilots in the U.S. military.
She said, “It was considered an ‘experiment’ in those days. Their mission was to protect the large, less maneuverable bombers that dropped bombs on large military targets during the war.”
These Tuskegee Airmen had to prove they could really fly the planes and do it productively. Many people believed “colored troops” weren’t smart enough to fly the planes and do the job, she said.
The late U.S. Air Force Colonel Hank Tillman of Chester often spoke of the great respect he had for the Tuskegee Airmen who protected him and his crew while flying missions over Europe. Battle-Singletary recalled Tillman saying, “They were not treated right, but they did their jobs protecting us so we could win the war. I often personally thanked those pilots for what they did for us. I considered them my friends.”
Battle-Singletary talked about her father’s life briefly, explaining that “as colored men/soldier pilots, they were not provided the best planes to fly until one day, when the program that included them was about to be canceled, one of the Black fighter pilots shot down one of the Nazi’s jet planes while flying in an inferior, old fashioned prop plane, during the war. Then, Colonel Benjamin Davis, who was supervisor of the Tuskegee Airman said, “Give us (Black pilots) the equipment to do the job, and we will prove we can do more!” The military listened to Davis, and the rest is history. The Tuskegee Airmen earned the respect as dedicated American heroes.
The tails of the new fighter planes were painted red, to let everyone know these were Tuskegee Airmen flying to protect the bombers. Thus, the name “Redtails” became part of U.S. military history.
She also talked about her father’s three secrets to having a successful life. He would say, “Read, read, read.”
“My father read everything, all kinds of books, so he could talk with people about anything, and gained knowledge through reading,” she said.
Surround yourself with good people who will lift you up, not drag you down, was his second secret, she said, adding, “It should be a major part of the environment you live in.”
Third, always be about acquiring skills that you can get paid for — develop multiple streams of potential and real income with everything you do.
“He had a saying that I still live by,” she said, “‘Stay focused, stick to it, and get it done.’ These were words of wisdom from my father.”
Battle-Singletary brought with her for sale two books her father wrote with her — “Easier Said,” which is about his life as a Tuskegee Airmen, educator and jazz musician, and “And the Beat Goes On,” which includes remembrances of his life. Leroy Battle was a lifelong musician, playing with such notables as Billie Holiday and Pearl Bailey. He performed as a drummer for 17 years as a member of the Washington Redskins marching band. He taught band at Frederick Douglass Senior High School in Upper Marlboro for 22 years and was the founder of the school’s marching and concert bands.
He lived in Lothian for 56 years with his wife, Alice, until she died in 2014. Battle died in March 2015. His two sons, Lamont and Roy Jr. both became musicians, and his only daughter, Lisa, became a physician and educator.
Thompson then introduced relatives of the late Solomon Northup, a free African American in the early 1800s living in the state of New York, when he was tricked into going to Washington, D.C., by men he thought were his business partners and friends, to be sold into slavery and shipped to Louisiana in the south. His story, which he later wrote into a book, was more recently made into an award winning movie, “Twelve Years a Slave.” His great- and great-great-grandchildren, Vera Jackson Williams and her son, Justin Dixon Northup Gilliam, both spoke.
The two were representing the Solomon Northup Foundation to keep stories like their grandfather’s alive as part of American history.
Gilliam said, “There’s more to his story than the way the movie ends. Once freed to return north, he attempted to sue the men who had sold him into slavery in Washington, D.C.” However, that didn’t work, as D.C., was governed by slave laws, and no one at that time had sympathy for men of color.
Even when he returned to New York to be with his wife, and children, who were now grown, many people believed he made up the story about being kidnapped and enslaved just to make money from his book that he wrote about his experiences, Gilliam said.
“There are many more stories like this one that have been lost from our nation’s history,” she said.
