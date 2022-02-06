GRASONVILLE — Recognizing its own volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders as it does each year, Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department also paid tribute to the three firefighters from Baltimore City who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Saturday evening, Jan. 29, the department hosted its 63rd annual installation of officers and awards presentation at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown.
President Matt Coursey welcomed all who attended, then invited firefighter Kevin Bell to come forward to acknowledge “The Remembrance Table” in front of the main table.
The table was set for three people, with three empty chairs, place settings, a red rose, a Bible, a slice of lemon, pinch of salt, inverted glasses and a blue ribbon — each a symbol of remembrance for first responders who died in the line of duty.
Naming the Baltimore City Fire Department members who died in fighting a rowhouse fire, Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighters Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, Bell asked for a moment of silence. He then asked the audience to raise their glasses in a toast, “These heroes are the ones rushing into burning buildings, giving lifesaving care: our nation’s first responders.”
Grasonville Fire Chief Jason Anthony reported on memorable events in 2021 for the fire department: “Feb. 19, Queenstown Landing Grand Opening — presented GVFD with a check for $25,000 toward the long planned new firehouse building fund; Aug. 24, the passing of Queenstown VFD Life Member Larry Scarce, who always assisted with the.annual GVFD Bull & Oyster Roast; and a special note of thanks to the great Auxiliary (members) supporting us throughout the year with many events.”
Anthony, along with Coursey and 1st Assistant Fire Chief Steve McCombs, recognized 18 local businesses and thanked them for the contributions to the fire department in 2021.
Anthony also praised the original 36 charter members who founded GVFD more than 63 years ago — only three of whom are still alive today.
The fire department responded to a total of 659 calls in 2021.
Top awards were presented to fire department members for 2021. One of those was personal for Anthony, as his brother Jeff was awarded his Life Membership, having been a member of GVFD for 20 years.
Firefighter Jimmy Harris was named Rookie of the Year. In his first year with the fire department, Harris went out on 186 fire calls.
EMS Provider of the Year went to Ethan Koslosky, who led the response team with 69 emergency calls.
The Top Five Fire Responders for 2021 were: Mike Balsoma with 274 calls; Dave Bell, 259 calls; Steve McCombs, 254 calls; Jason Anthony, 251 calls; and Donald Ditty, 246 calls.
Donald Ditty and Jimmy Harris tied for number of votes for the title Firefighter of the Year and shared the honor.
The Chief’s Award went to Charlie Palmer. The President’s Award was presented to Allan Taublib. Coursey praised Taublib for his work in organizing new fundraising efforts to benefit the building fund for a new fire house.
The final act of the evening’s program was the swearing in of 2022 officers, led by Past Church Hill VFC Fire Chief Fran Jester.
Helen Todd Catering of Centreville provided the meal. Music was provided by local DJ Chris Startt.
Queen Anne’s-Hillsboro VFC was on standby for Grasonville Saturday so the membership was free to attend the banquet and program.
