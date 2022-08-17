PRESTON — The weather couldn’t have been finer for a day of free fun and celebrating small town pride in Caroline County.
With a population of just over 700, the town of Preson sponsored its second Summer Daze festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The event drew a large crowd of residents and out-of-towners, as well as over 30 vendors to James T. Wright Memorial Park on Backlanding Road.
Preston native Savannah Winston, now in her third year as town commissioner, said she was thrilled.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better Summer Daze,” Winston said. “It’s been wonderful. This is our second year, and you see the amazing turnout from the community and the vendors and food truck participation. And the weather is perfect.”
Winston said she loved seeing “kids riding up on their bicycles with their beach towels” to enjoy the activities.
Most of the children made a beeline for the Waterslide Foam Party from 1 to 3 p.m. The foam generator set up at the top of the hill in the four-and-a-half acre park attracted dozens of kids who waited in line to be covered in kid-friendly suds and slide down the 20-foot decline. The Preston Lions Club sponsored the activity.
Preston Volunteer Fire Company held a fire truck display and tours, along with a popular “hose down” for kids and the young-at-heart from 1 to 3 p.m.
“The kids love it,” said Assistant Fire Chief Robbie Phillips. The hose dispensed “such a high volume of water” the tanker truck supplying the refreshing gusher had to keep refilling from the hydrant at intervals, he said Children came running from the foam slide to the water spray when they saw it shooting over the top of the fire truck cab.
Children also enjoyed a free craft table and a petting zoo. The Christian Motorcycle Association held a Bike Blessing, folks played cornhole, sheriff’s deputies greeted festival goers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosted an information booth.
Providing music under the pavilion were Reagan Kent and The KG Band. Occupying the dunk tank at the top of each hour were good sports from the town and county: Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Stouffer, Denton Town Council Member Keith Johnson, Greensboro outreach coordinator and Caroline Pride Executive Director Angel Perez, Preston Town Manager Amber Korell, and Preston Town Commission President Doug VanDerveer.
The “dunk tank made $410 on Saturday, up $300 from last year,” Korell stated in an email Monday, Aug. 15.
The festivities began at 9 a.m. with a pop-up market featuring over 30 vendors. Satisfying hunger, thirst and sweet tooths were trucks from Amy’s Cool Ice Cream, Tiki Hut Shaved Ice, Harlems Kitchen, Preston Coffee Company, Murphy’s Cool Bus and The Red Shef.
“Vendors that signed up to attend paid a $10 vending fee to participate,” Korell said. “We had about $500 in vendors fees collected.”
Preston residents Jonathan Matthews and his fiancée Melissa Hood sold “home cooking on the go” all afternoon. “We were really busy,” Matthews said.
Matthews and his sister Kischa Matthews of Millsboro, Delaware, were especially pleased with the impact they were able to make with his nonprofit organization, Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics, which handed out back-to-school bookbags filled with supplies to local students. Preston Autoplex donated 40 filled bookbags for the giveaway.
Matthews announced on The Red Shef’s Facebook page the three winners of baskets stuffed with teacher supplies: Heather Plutschak, Keli Worm and Chelsey Bledsoe.
“Any money that we take in goes back into the parks and rec budget for free events for our community, such as concerts in the park and craft activities for the kids,” Korell said. “We get grants from the Caroline County Council of Arts, and we have to come up with half of it so all the money we make goes towards our half.”
“We’re going to keep making (Summer Daze) bigger, keep it growing, have it be our annual thing Preston puts on,” she said.
