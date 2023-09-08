GREENSBORO — According to Pastor Doug Morley, it all started with an October 2022 visit from Pastor Luis Martinez, founder of Impacto Ministry in San Juan la Laguna, near the Pacific coast of Guatemala.
“Several from Greater Impact were moved to action as they caught Pastor Martinez’s vision for the indigenous people of this beautiful country,” Pastor Morley said. Greater Impact, located in Greensboro, is a Wesleyan church in the Chesapeake District.
Nine months later, he and four members of his congregation were flying down to the Central American country.
Impacto Ministry is headquartered in the town of about 10,000 on the shores of the volcanic Lake Atitlan. The rugged terrain that surrounds the lake is home to several Mayan villages served by the ministry.
The Greensboro team joined another team of five from La Plata, Maryland, led by Dr. Mike Patterson for the eight-day medical mission trip from July 8 to 15.
Accompanying Pastor Morley on their first mission trip were his sons Andrew and Ryan, and Greater Impact members Maria Reichart of Greensboro and Barbie Semans of Barclay.
Seeing his sons and parishioners “really engage with people and see the world from a different perspective,” was his “greatest joy,” Pastor Morley said.
“They say in South America that people are more important than programs. The face that you’re looking at is more important than the face of a clock,” he said. “And so it has caused us to slow down and to really see see others from a different perspective, but also to see our lives from a different perspective. So that was very, very helpful.”
“Obviously you’re ministering in the name of Jesus Christ, so when we share our love with those around us, we’re hoping that they experiences his love as well. That’s part of our goal,” he said.
Though no one from the church had medical experience, they were quick learners as they set up a pop-up pharmacy and distributed medicines as prescribed by two doctors certified by the Guatemalan government.
Reichart and Ryan Morley took the lead at the pharmacy table while Semans distributed reading glasses and Drew Morley handed out toothpaste and toothbrushes. “Even when we weren’t busy with the clinic it was apparent that our presence in the villages was impactful,” Drew Morley said.
Besides experiencing the local culture, the team felt an earthquake and witnessed volcanic activity from nearby Mt. Fuego.
Pastor Morley helped where needed and had the opportunity to pray with many of the more than 300 patients who were seen at the various medical clinics.
Many of the supplies handed out at the clinics, which also included including vitamins, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, anti-fungal creams, were provided by local community partners. To help with the cost of travel, donations were given and fundraisers were held by Choptank Recovery, Tenchi Restaurant, Shore United Bank and the staff of Greensboro Elementary School.
Pastor Morley had served as the mission director for the Chesapeake District of the Wesleyan Church for several years, and had been a part of several mission trips to Guatemala and the Dominican Republic in the 1990s. His wife Karen accompanied him on several of those missions and served on a trip to Albania.
“Mission is a part of our DNA,” Pastor Morley said. “We just find great joy in being able to serve others, to use our gifts and abilities to help those people who perhaps could use a helping hand to lift them up.”
Something Martinez said during morning devotions stayed with Ryan Morley. “‘There is no culture better than another. Each culture has their own richness and uniqueness that makes them incomparable to any other culture.’ I got to see this firsthand,” he said.
“Something that we all came back with is how impatient we are here in the United States,” Pastor Morley said. “If things don’t go smoothly, if things don’t go our way, if the computer is slow, if the light is red too long, we kind of get irritated and anxious too quickly. There, it’s a different pace altogether.”
Following this trip, Greater Impact collected over $700 worth of vitamins (which are five times more expensive in Guatemala, according to Pastor Morley) that were delivered by another medical mission to Impacto Ministry in August.
A return trip is already in the planning stages because “everyone on the team was deeply moved by the experience,” Pastor Morley said.
“I am determined to go back,” Reichart said. “I would love to one day to lead another team from Greater Impact to head back there.”
The mission of Greater Impact is to “impact Caroline County and beyond with the love of Christ for eternal gain.” For more information, visit www.greaterimpactmd.com.
Besides planting churches and hosting medical clinics, Impacto Ministry also provides this region with an after-school program that feeds and cares for malnourished children, ministry to seniors who are alone or neglected, an annual evangelistic youth camp, sports clinics, construction projects and training for pastors and leaders. The ministry also provides sewing machines and lessons to help participants and their families rise out of poverty.
To learn more about serving with or contributing to the mission of Impacto Ministry, visit www.impactoministry.com.
