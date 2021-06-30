GREENSBORO — The small town of Greensboro just got a $47 million dollar elementary school to replace its old and outgrown school. The new building, at 93,867 square feet, will be able to support 818 students, and is right next to the old school building. Throngs of politicians, educators, moms with cell phone cameras and some young students descended on the front of the new school for a ribbon cutting June 23. They expected 200 people. This has been a long project, and an excited crowd turned out.
“It is the largest capital project in the county’s history, and we are ready to get the kids in here and start learning,” said Dr. Derek L. Simmons, interim superintendent of schools.
“I am beyond excited. I am over the moon. We have been waiting for this for a long time. When I came here 27 years ago, they said they were going to build a new school, and now we are all moved in,” said Principal Dawn Swann.
Swann said she and her staff had some say in the design process and got to switch a couple of things around. They got to pick the colors — blue, yellow and green — happy colors.
It has taken a long time from conception to design to construction to completion.
“We started the process in 2016. This building is right for this population. It is right for today’s educational delivery system. Teachers can have their own spaces. They can have music playing or a movie playing for the kids without worrying about disturbing the classroom next door. And I am excited about all the natural light. This building is full of natural light. It’s a bright inviting building,” said Milton Nagel, assistant superintendent of administrative services.
The man who designed this, in a long collaborative process, is architect Eric Shore of the Baltimore firm Hord, Coplan, Macht. He wore jeans and a tie.
“My favorite part is the first part that hits you, the lobby space. It was one place where we wanted to give a good introduction to the public as they are entering the school. We made it look really good without spending a ton of money. There is a lot of glass in there and a lot of color. I think people are really going to like it when they come in,” said Shore.
It took him 14 months to complete the design.
“When the pandemic started, we were pretty much shovels in the ground. We masked up. We kept our distance. Other than that, it was business as usual,” Shore said.
Swann addressed the crowd outside the school right before the ribbon cutting. There was a joyous anticipation rippling through the crowd.
“I never dreamed I would still be around to see the building of the new school. I want to thank everybody who was able to come here today and help us celebrate the opening of our beautiful new school,” Swann said.
Then it was time to cut the ribbon. Simmons had the jumbo scissors. They called up selected students, elected officials, the architect, construction workers, school administrators, board members and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon. Then everyone cheered and clapped as the wide green ribbon floated down to the ground.
Everybody went into the atrium with its two-story ceiling that is filled with royal blue, a soothing green and a vibrant yellow plates.
The finished product came with years of effort under adverse conditions.
“In December of 2019 it was cold. Try pouring concrete in winter. Although we didn’t have a lot of snow, this site became known as either the muddy site or the dust bowl. It was one extreme or the other. There was never a normal day. Then March 13, 2020, came around, and it shut the whole system down and COVID hit us. Fortunately, the Governor did not shut down the construction industry. We were on time and under budget at $47 million. That is what your tax dollars paid for, and it’s an incredible asset that will last for generations,” said Nagel.
Caroline Count Commission President Larry Porter said, “Town of Greensboro didn’t pay anything. Our share, the county’s share was about $20 million, and the balance was gained from the state school construction program. Caroline County qualifies for the largest distribution that the state provides. They pay 50% of everything except soft costs. The county pays the other 50%. And the Town of Greensboro does not pay anything.”
This miracle of financing delivered a new building to the community.
Almost all the seats were filled and there was a crowd standing around the back perimeter of the large cafeteria area. Next up to speak was Salmon, who had both the administrative point of view and the boots on the ground teachers’ and students’ point of view.
“The classrooms are awesome and colorful, and you don’t have to worry about hearing what is going on in the next grade. It is going to be more affordable to operate than your current building. It is the first school to be built in Caroline County in 40 years,” Salmon said.
Then she framed the new building in pedagogic terms: the building is a teaching tool.
“Modern equipped buildings are just one part of closing achievement gaps and providing our students with the resources they need to succeed. A modern facility can also enhance the community and inclusiveness. So I thank you for creating this wonderful resource for your community. Congratulations on the opening of your wonderful new school,” Salmon said.
Porter added, “Good health, good facilities and good infrastructure are important for producing quality students. I thank you all for showing up today with the spirit of cooperation necessary to provide the school facilities your children deserve. Today we are certainly Caroline proud.”
School Board President James Newcomb Jr. talked about the money raised to complete this project.
“I think the funds that these local officials put together in conjunction with the state funds for Caroline County are really appreciated for what you are bringing to this community. And from this Board and previous Boards I say, ‘Thank you so much,’” said Newcomb.
Jamie Bridges, from the Interagency Commission on School Construction, took a broad view of how much this facility will cost over the course of 30 years.
“To keep this dream real for 30 years or more will take a lot of operating costs. It will cost $90 million all together to make sure that the teachers are teaching and the students will go to Greensboro Elementary for 30 years to come,” said Bridges.
Then Bridges read a proclamation from the Governor. It was sort of a civic blessing.
Shore said he mostly works on public schools.
“I take the responsibility very seriously. For the next many, many, many years this school is going to serve as a vehicle for learning for generations to come. It takes a team to build something this big. I couldn’t ask for a better set of teammates. This team from Whiting-Turner is solution-oriented, detail-oriented, and very collaborative. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with,” said Shore.
Paul Curren, project manager of Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., said, “We came together in collaboration. To me, what entered my heart was my team. Thanks for the hard work, dedication and sacrifice. All that work in the hardest of times that I can remember. Last but not least I want to thank the community. This building is yours.”
Finally the tours began and people could look around. There were sweets awaiting them at the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.