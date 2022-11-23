GREENSBORO — It was an emotional day for Heather Harding. Her tears, however, were accompanied by a joyful smile as she helped dedicate Greensboro’s new Judy Center Early Learning Hub on Main Street.
Harding, acting supervisor of the center, was among many friends and partners as she and Dr. Derek Simmons, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, snipped a green ribbon Monday, Nov. 14, to dedicate the nearly $3.8 million, state-of-the-art building, constructed on the site of the old Greensboro Elementary School.
“It’s all about collaboration, and actually that’s going to be in my speech, if I can get through it,” Harding said smiling — and becoming teary-eyed.
“It’s heart work,” Shawan Burke added. “We’re not in it for ourselves. We’re in it for the families.” Burke is the Early Head Start assistant director of Family Services with Maryland Family Network based in Baltimore.
The 11:30 a.m. ceremony took place under the canopy leading to the front door where dignitaries, Head Start families and staff gathered on the cold, blustery day.
The dedication of the new building was a celebration of the large, bright new space for tiny tots and their families. It also was an opportunity for county and state partners to tout the unique partnerships that made the building possible in the northern part of the county, and to thank those who made it possible.
“As most of you are well aware in Maryland, and particularly in Caroline County, we have a solid foundation that supports our students from birth through adulthood,” Simmons told the crowd of about 60 attendees.
“This building came to fruition through the cooperation and collaboration between many partners, including the Caroline County Commissioners; the Caroline County Board of Education; the state of Maryland; our local delegates and senators, including Del. Jeff Ghrist; Maryland Family Network; Maryland State Department of Education; federal government partners, in particular, Sen. (Chris) Van Hollen’s office, with support from Sen. (Ben) Cardin’s office as well; and last but not least, the town of Greensboro,” he said.
Simmons thanked Harding “and her amazing team that have worked so hard to make this day a reality.”
“It is my honor to be able to stand here and represent two programs today,” Harding told attendees after she gathered her team to stand with her. “I get to represent these amazing ladies as part of the Greensboro Judy Center Early Learning Hub, and also Maryland Family Network’s Caroline County Early Headstart program.”
“For many of us, this is where our passion and our purpose meet right here, and the work that we get to do,” Harding said. “Our work began in 1995 with our supervisor and mentor Miss Teresa (French). This was her vision. She began this work in Caroline County … in a temporary space. And today we’re going to open our third permanent location.”
The “early learning hub” means that the center is a “collaborative umbrella” that includes the Greensboro Judy Center program, the Caroline County Early Head Start program, Harding said. It also will “tie in so many different community resources” for county children and their families.
“Most Judy Centers are a room tucked away in elementary schools or other community partners, so the fact that they have access to all of this is amazing,” Burke said.
According to the MSDE Division of Early Childhood website, “The Judith P. Hoyer Center Early Learning Hubs, also known as ‘Judy Centers,’ benefit everyone in Maryland by improving the quality of life for families. Through a dedicated staff of early learning professionals, they help prepare children age birth through kindergarten for school readiness. Located at Title I schools in every Maryland county, Judy Centers play an important role in the communities they serve.”
The Greensboro center contains inviting rooms for 1- and 2-year-old children, a well-equipped kitchen, a conference space, and offices. Colorful quilts created by Talbot County Bayside Quilters hang from the walls.
“They have donated quilts to all three of our centers,” Harding said. “We’ve put some up for decoration. And then we assign a quilt to each child once they’re old enough to have a blanket, they have their own quilt that we keep here for them. They use it every day, and then when they leave the program and transition, we send their quilt with them, so they’ll have it as a keepsake. (The quilters) also donate stockings each year at Christmas and we fill those with goodies and give to families.”
On hand for the ceremony were members of the CCPS Board of Education, Caroline County Commissioners, representatives from the Maryland Department of Education, and representatives from the architectural firm Hord Coplan Macht and construction manager Whiting-Turner, Inc.
CCPS Director of Operations Bill Mengel said construction of the new facility “not only was a very solid build, it was a very safe build” for the 68 construction workers.
The 7,335 square foot building sits next to the new elementary school and features “kind of like the bridal wedding tradition of something old and something new,” Mengel said. “This old canopy that you guys are standing under was the original canopy of the old (Greensboro Elementary School) and is now married up to the new building of the Greensboro Judy Center.”
Speakers reiterated the theme of teamwork.
School Board President James Newcomb said he would “continue to brag about the relationship between the Board of Education and Caroline County Commissioners, and our federal and state partners. I think (it) is unmatched in any county in Maryland. On behalf of the board, I hope that continues.”
The new buildings were good examples of the “collaboration between the county commissioners and the board of education and its affiliates,” said Caroline County Commission President Larry Porter. “It’s important that that everyone understand the relationship that we have.”
“The bottom line was that we were going to do everything we could to make sure that we participated as commissioners in the funding and to come up with the resources to build this building,” Porter said.
“Thanks to these strong partnerships and a shared commitment to education, we now have a beautiful new facility that will serve our youngest learners and families in this part of the county for generations to come, creating a comprehensive network of early care and education, health and social services, and parenting education,” Simmons said.
Simmons thanked longtime Judy Center Supervisor Teresa French, who couldn’t attend the ceremony. “Teresa can only be described as a force of nature, well known for her passion and commitment to quality. Without Teresa’s vision and expertise, we truly would not be standing here today.”
“Caroline County is just amazing,” said Faith Miller, Early Head Start grantee coordinator at Maryland Family Network. She gets the funds from the federal government, which are then distributed in Caroline County.
“There’s not a lot of Early Head Start around the country; it’s a very small program,” Miller explained. “We serve about 5% of the eligible population, and to have three different sites serving a total of 95 children in a county as rural as Caroline County is really quite amazing.” In addition to Greensboro, the other Early Head Start programs are located in Denton and Federalsburg.
Greensboro Judy Center Coordinator Tina Morris was looking forward to opening the doors to 10 children Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I cannot wait to see their smiles tomorrow,” she said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
The program at the Greensboro Judy Center runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
“We are here to provide the resources and promote for overall wellbeing and school readiness, as well as bring parent education and professional development to the county,” Harding said. Infants as young as 6 weeks old can enter the program.
“We love our community, and we’re so very thankful and happy to have the opportunity to serve not only all of you, but with each other,” she said.
