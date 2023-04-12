GREENSBORO — A huge crowd assembled April 8 at the softball diamond on Ridgely Road to hunt for 600 eggs filled by the Lions Club. Children were divided into age groups, and parents were warned to let their kids pick up their own eggs. This was the Greensboro Lions Club’s 60th year of hosting the egg hunt.
The grand prizes were live rabbits, which could be viewed in gray metal cages. There were around 12 different rabbits of different appearances, sizes and genders. They were like magnets for families. The Lions Club members knew which of their eggs were the special rabbit eggs.
If your 6-year-old had just won a live rabbit, what would you say? There were varying responses and surprisingly few tears at that decisive moment of whether the bunny was coming home or not. Some families did indeed take home either a doe or a buck.
“If you don’t want the live rabbit, I am sure there are gonna be other people here that will take it off your hands. Some other eggs have special prizes. We have got Easter baskets, and we have a large chocolate Easter Bunny. Everyone is going to leave here with candy. So, if you have children that don’t find too many eggs, they are still going to get some candy. If you find an egg with a piece of paper in it, the rabbit lady is right over here on the end of the grandstand,” said Lions member Rick Harris before the hunt began.
“It is a great free community activity. I mean every child is going to receive some candy, an Easter basket. Maybe even a live rabbit. It is one of the many free community events we put on each year for children. Like our 4th of July games, we sponsor a Little League team, the Caroline County girls softball team are using this park,” said Joseph McCarthy.
McCarthy got in a plug for growing the membership of Lions Club. It is 85 years old in Greensboro and is part of the larger International Lions Club that focuses predominantly on eye care and vision issues.
The Greensboro Lions meet the first and third Tuesday of the month. They don’t meet in July or August. McCarthy said that although it is mostly men, the club would be happy to accept female members.
“Currently we have 24 in the Greensboro Lions Club. You can look up Greensboro Lions Club on Facebook to find out more,” said McCarthy.
