GREENSBORO — A huge crowd assembled April 8 at the softball diamond on Ridgely Road to hunt for 600 eggs filled by the Lions Club. Children were divided into age groups, and parents were warned to let their kids pick up their own eggs. This was the Greensboro Lions Club’s 60th year of hosting the egg hunt.


