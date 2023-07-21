GREENSBORO — A local man walked in to the Greensboro Quick Shop like he had for years. He wanted to buy a Powerball lottery ticket before the big drawing Wednesday night. The service window was surrounded with the typical Five Hour energy drinks and tobacco products, nothing unusual. But this time his number worked, and he hit it big — $1 million big.
Jay Patel is the manager at Greensboro Quick Shop. He has worked there for 16 years.
“The Maryland State Lottery called us and said, ‘You sold a $1,000,000 ticket.’ Then the guy came here and checked. He is almost a 75-year-old guy,” Patel said.
This man was familiar to Patel because he had played the lottery before at the store.
“Yeah, he plays almost eight or nine years. Always the same number. Million dollars is a lot,” Patel said.
But Patel has seen this happen before.
“This is the third million dollar (ticket) that I have sold. Powerball, Mega Million and one time a Scratch Off ticket. In a day that is a big jackpot we sold $1,600 (worth of tickets). Average is $1,000 a day. Most people quick pick (have the computer pick the numbers),” Patel said.
When the man came back to Greensboro Quick Shop, he did not know that he had won. Patel said the man was crazy when he found out, and that this is the funnest part of Patel’s job.
According to the Maryland Lottery, “While the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was won last night on a ticket sold in California, the July 19 drawing produced two Maryland tickets worth $1 million each. In addition, one ticket sold in Maryland was a third-tier winner with the Power Play option, delivering a $100,000 prize, and there were two other third-tier tickets in Maryland worth $50,000 each.”
The other million dollar Maryland winner was sold at the River Hill Sunoco, 5015 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville (Howard County).
Maryland Lottery said in a news release, “For selling the two $1 million winning tickets in this drawing, Greensboro Quick Shop and River Hill Sunoco each earn a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.”
The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292,000,000.
