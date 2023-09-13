Gary Ingram, left, of Lincoln, Delaware, wins best in show for his 1971 Chevy C-10 pickup at the town of Greensboro’s first car show. Presenting the award is Public Works Supervisor Brandon Cunningham.
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Rick Faust drives the company’s 1927 truck at Greensboro’s Musicfest and Car Show Sept. 9.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Trophies are lined up at the first car show accompanying Musicfest Sept. 9 in Greensboro.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
COURTESY TOWN OF GREENSBORO
Cathy Spencer, left, and Greensboro Town Commissioner David Spencer, right, and their grandson Zachary Braband volunteer at the third annual Musicfest and Car Show.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
These scary drivers of Michael Matthews’ 1989 Nissan Fairlady Z provide comic relief Sept. 9 at the town of Greensboro’s third annual Musicfest and Car Show.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Joe Nadolny of Greensboro shows off his rare and luxurious 1997 Japanese-made Toyota Century.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Vintage and newer vehicles attracted enthusiasts at Greensboro’s Musicfest and Car Show Sept. 9
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Members of Bikers Against Child Abuse Chesapeake Bay Region share their mission at Greensboro’s Musicfest and Car Show.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Aubrey Lynch, left, shows off her facepainted butterfly from Nana Poppins with her mom Brittany Wyatt.
CONNIE CONNOLLY/STAR DEMOCRAT
Little Dawson Robbins of Greensboro helps polish his grandparents’ vintage car at the third annual Musicfest and Car Show in Greensboro.
COURTESY OF LORA ROBBINS
This 1971 Chevy C-10 pickup owned by Gary Ingram of Lincoln, Delaware, wins the best in show trophy at the town of Greensboro’s first car show.
GREENSBORO — While the music was washed out at the third annual Musicfest, the first car show attracted hundreds Saturday, Sept. 9, to Greensboro Community Center’s grounds.
Intermittent showers and a drenching late afternoon thunderstorm sent people scurrying for cover, but both car enthusiasts and vendors were encouraged by the number of people who milled throughout the grounds.
The threat of rain forced Mike Hines and the Look entertainer to cancel their appearance at the outside venue.
According to Town Manager Tammy Kelledes, “Randall Butler started but did not get very far into her performance.”
The former Riverfest was moved to the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company’s community center to accommodate a car show. Some people registered multiple entries.
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Rick Faust answered questions about the company’s 1927 truck on display. Sitting atop the truck was a large stuffed Dalmatian.
Four generations of the Robbins family of Greensboro registered six vehicles for the car show. They had just come from a family reunion and gathered under a tent. Between chocolate chip cookies, little Dawson Robbins helped polish his grandparents’ vintage car.
About 140 cars were registered for the car show, Amanda Weaver said. She is the former town commissioner and now town community outreach coordinator.
“That’s a lot more than they expected,” Spencer said.
“This is insane,” Kelledes said.
Gary Ingram of Lincoln, Delaware, won the best in show trophy for his 1971 Chevy C-10 pickup truck.
In previous years, the former Riverfest was held at the carnival grounds in town. “Last year, we just didn’t do much,” Spencer said. “It just didn’t seem to be going over very well, so they decided to have a car show and music at the same time. They’re ecstatic with the car turnout.”
No admission was charged, and Weaver said food truck operators and vendors set up for free as well and were not charged a percentage of their sales.
“Everybody had great respect for each other’s space,” Weaver said. “Even the weather — you know car show people don’t like rain, but nobody left. They all stuck it out.”
“The car show was far more successful than we had anticipated for our first year,” Kelledes wrote in a Sept. 12 email. “We will obviously need a much larger area for all of the vehicles next year, which we will gladly accommodate. We will hold the event at the same location but the layout will be much different.”
The festivities concluded with an 8 p.m. fireworks display at the carnival grounds.
