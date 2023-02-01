GREENSBORO — The town of Greensboro is looking for a new chief of police. Chief Billy Biddle, who took the job a little over a year ago, is stepping down.
“He just made the decision to leave law enforcement,” said Town Manager Tammy Kelledes. “He is still chief of police.”
Biddle did not return calls for comment. No final date was given for his departure.
In a news release issued Jan. 24, town officials expressed gratitude for Biddle’s dedication to the police department and the town.
“While Chief Biddle prepares for his departure from the Police Department, the Town is seeking applicants to fill the role to ensure a smooth transition,” the news release said. “The position will be filled with a leader who will engage with the community and build mutual trust. The new chief must be approachable, a strong communicator, a team player, inclusive, and forward-thinking.”
According to the town website, Greensboro is also seeking one or more police officers.
At the Nov. 3 town council meeting, Biddle told officials their cadet-in-training had to be let go due to medical conditions. Another officer candidate started at the law enforcement academy in January.
During October, Greensboro Police responded to 447 calls for service, made 10 arrests and 30 traffic stops, and took 12 incident reports, Biddle reported to the council.
If Greensboro needs help while their police force is down, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist, Sheriff Donnie Baker said.
Biddle is a Caroline County native with a long career in public safety. He also previously served as the town’s public works supervisor. Biddle has also been an active member of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department since 1983, where he served in numerous leadership roles, including chief.
Biddle became Greensboro police chief after Michael Petyo resigned. Petyo later pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for intentionally misrepresenting and omitting facts in the hiring of Thomas Webster IV. Webster was one of three police officers involved in a 2018 altercation with 19-year-old Anton Black, who died in police custody.
In August 2022, the family of Anton Black reached a $5 million settlement with the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit. The settlement also requires the towns to update their policies governing police officers’ use of force, provide officers with mental health training and hold annual training on “implicit bias” and deescalation techniques.
Reporter Tom McCall also contributed to this article.
