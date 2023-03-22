GREENSBORO — There are two new law men in town. Both the new chief and the new sergeant have come from Easton to start rebuilding the department. Stating their names, George Paugh and Lenox Stanfield Trams, and raising their right hands, they took the oath to support the Constitution of the United States and The State of Maryland on Thursday, March 16..


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.