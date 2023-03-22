GREENSBORO — There are two new law men in town. Both the new chief and the new sergeant have come from Easton to start rebuilding the department. Stating their names, George Paugh and Lenox Stanfield Trams, and raising their right hands, they took the oath to support the Constitution of the United States and The State of Maryland on Thursday, March 16..
The citizens of the town gathered in the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Community Hall to see the swearing in. Law enforcement from as far away as Easton and St. Mary’s County stood in the back in full dress uniforms.
Paugh went first and was met with celebratory applause after his swearing in. A minute later Trams followed suit taking the oath and got a round of applause as well. They pinned their new badges to their chests and already had on Greensboro uniforms. Their families helped them with the pinning and photo ops ensued.
Greensboro Commissioner David Spencer, a retired Easton Police chief, said, “First of all, I want to thank Chief (William) Biddle and Lieutenant (Glenn) Ray who are no longer serving, but we appreciate their time and their efforts here in the town of Greensboro. I would like to thank all the distinguished guests who are here tonight, particularly our friends in law enforcement throughout the county. I noticed there was someone here from the state and the sheriff’s department. For those of you who don’t know these two fine gentlemen, I worked with them for over 22 years each in law enforcement. I can tell you without any question, we are very, very fortunate to have these two gentlemen become our police officers. When you talk about community policing, this is a perfect setting for them. They like to be out and talking to people, but if you speed, they will give you a ticket.”
Everybody laughed and then it was the new chief’s chance to speak to those assembled.
“I want to the thank the mayor and the council for confiding in Lenox and me as we take over the reins of the PD. I can tell you the community is safe and it can be even stronger with the community and its trust of the police and police chief. I know the importance of developing those relationships with the town residents. Three things come to mind, three priorities, and that is high visibility, strict enforcement and professionalism,” Paugh said. “Community engagement is very strong — that was my driving force when I asked Lenox to join me in this endeavor. He spent a lot of time in community policing. Second is strict enforcement. This does not mean that everybody we come into contact with is going to get a ticket or be arrested. Strict enforcement means that we handle our job the first time we come out to the community. Professionalism — when you encounter police officers in the community or at a traffic stop, we are going to be professional, we are going to look professional.”
He mentioned that Greensboro is a smaller scale assignment than Easton and that he should come to know all of the citizens.
“I worked all facets of law enforcement at my 26 years in Easton. I worked narcotics. I worked as commander of patrol, I was the SWAT team commander, and I ran a K-9 Unit. Lenox and I both bring a wealth of knowledge to Greensboro. So you are getting well educated, highly trained police officers as we start this rebuild of this police department,” Paugh said.
He added they are looking to hire three more police officers for Greensboro.
Trams said he wants to bring positivity to his new role. He has spent 22 years as a law enforcement officer at Easton Police Department. His most recent assignment was as school resource officer at Easton Middle.
“The chief came to me and said he wanted to bring somebody with him who was community oriented. It intrigued me to revamp the whole agency,” Trams said.
Greensboro Town Manager Tammy Kelledes said, “They are great people and are going to be a great fit for the town. It will be up to the chief to start look looking at the three other positions and building his team.”
