Alice Swann 8, in a rainbow shirt (outside), and Abigail Keene, 10, enjoy a ride on the swings. They laughed most of the time they were going around in circles. The Swinger was one of the most popular rides.
North Caroline High School students, from left Natalie Reed, Josh Whiting (black hat), Kendall Schwartz, Lacy Lovell and Riley Gowen attend the carnival together. Around sunset packs of teenagers seemed to emerge out of nowhere. This was their time to shine.
Wilber and Sherry Levengood Jr. were in the spirit of the event as they campaigned in a low key way for his upcoming commissioner’s race. They have been coming to the Carnival for years, and he calls her his secret weapon.
Miranda Downes, 2, sports a unicorn tail on the motorcycles. She is from Hartly, Delaware.
A robust crowd turns out opening night, July 7, for the Greensboro Carnival.
With the sun giving one last minute of golden light, the rides were rocking and people were howling at the Greensboro Carnival.
GREENSBORO — A riot of sights and sounds met the community members who parked in the field and came out for the Greensboro Carnival on the outskirts of town last week. There were rides, fried oyster sandwiches and larger than normal goldfish to win. As the sunset, pods of roaming teenagers came out for this fundraiser to support the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company.
Carnival-goers stood in lines for rides such as the The Swinger, The Sizzler and, for the younger crowd, motorcycles on a circular track. The Cobra hurled people skyward in yellow seats, spinning them and hurling them again.
The summer evenings were perfect for a soft crab sandwich. The rain came and went so all was well.
County Commissioners Larry Porter and Wilbur Levengood Jr. turned out, and both remembered when the carnival was down by the river and when actual firefighters used to run the rides. One could also get that old time charm at the the cake wheel. The carnival even featured a ring toss for an impressive folding knife collection.
“I had a ’64 Plymouth Valliant. Three speed and a tree. I could drive and shift gears without ever touching the wheel. In ’66 the carnival got flooded out down there by the river. So, they moved it up here. In 1975, I primarily remember the ferris wheel,” said Levengood. He was interested in the engine that made it work.
Porter said, “I don’t think I have missed a carnival since I was 6. My mother used to be in charge of getting people to make cakes for the cake booth. So it has been a long tradition. It has always been a chance to see people. I don’t know many people here anymore, but I usually try to make it out every night. I ride the car on the way here, that is it. We have brought children and grandchildren here. It is a big fundraiser for the fire company. They work hard. It is hot in there cooking.”
