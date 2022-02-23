GREENSBORO — The Town of Greensboro welcomed two new senior leaders late last year. Tammy Kelledes was promoted to town manager, and Billy Biddle became the new police chief after serving as the town’s public works supervisor.
“We are lucky and proud to have Tammy and Chief Billy leading the critical functions and services of our town,” said Mayor Kevin Reichert. “We have no doubt that they will continue their outstanding service to our community in their new roles as we move our town forward.”
Kelledes previously served as Greensboro’s town clerk before adding the responsibilities of town manager in late 2021. She has worked in public service for more than 20 years and has significant financial and operations experience in state economic development, public health and the courts. She is a member of the Association of Government Accountants as well as the Government Finance Officers Association.
Prior to serving as the Public Works supervisor, Biddle had a long career in public safety. He began as a 911 dispatcher in Caroline County and went on to serve with the Easton Police Department and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a sergeant. He has received the Commander’s Award from the Maryland State Police as well as other recognition from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
Biddle is a native of Caroline County and has also been an active member of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department since 1983, where he has served in numerous leadership roles, including chief.
