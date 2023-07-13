OXFORD — Oxford Commissioner Katrina Greer was sworn in Tuesday as a large contingent of supporters packed the chambers, filling all of the chairs and lining the walls.
Greer stood in front of an American flag to be sworn in to the three-member commission at the start of the July 11 meeting. The swearing in was followed by a standing ovation from some residents. Claps and loud whoops filled the room.
Greer was elected to fill the open commission seat in a June 20 election. Her term will run for three years.
The reactions to Greer being sworn in contrasted the reactions to Commissioner Susan Delean-Botkin being appointed at the June 27 Oxford Commission meeting where one resident booed and more than five left the meeting immediately following the decision.
During public comment on Tuesday, resident Nick Papson voiced his frustrations with the commissioners for appointing Delean-Botkin so quickly after Commissioner Brian Wells resigned.
“Let me preface this with saying, Susan, this has nothing to do with you as a commissioner, it has to do with the process,” Papson said. “I would have thought that there would have been real interest in building more trust and trying to recover the trust that some of those issues caused concern about.”
Papson said the process by which Wells’ position was filled “just missed the boat.”
“In my mind it would have been very easy to say ‘Hey we’re going to wait,’ and take into account the fact that people in this village have said ‘Let’s vote on how we replace commissioners,’” Papson said.
As a resident of Oxford, Greer created a petition to change how the town fills commission vacancies. The petition asks to amend the town’s charter so that vacancies are filled by special election rather than by commission appointment.
At the May 23 meeting, town attorney Lyndsey Ryan provided a draft resolution for the amendment and read a resolution to schedule a referendum election. The resolution to set a date for the election was passed at the May 23 meeting. An informational meeting on the possible charter amendment will be held Friday.
Residents will vote on whether to amend the charter on Tuesday, July 18. The election will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Tom Costigan was voted commission president. Costigan was nominated for the position by Delean-Botkin. Greer seconded the motion to nominate Costigan but abstained from the vote.
“The opportunity for citizens to vote is fundamental to our democracy,” Greer said. “The commissioners should have respected the wishes of the voters and waited until the charter amendment on election versus appointment next week. There is nothing in the charter that required him to act on June 27. Following the wishes of the voters builds trust in government. That is why I’m abstaining.”
Greer’s comments were met with applause from the audience.
Delean-Botkin and Costigan voted in favor of the nomination, making Costigan commission president.
