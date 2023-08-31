CAMBRIDGE — Yock soup and African dancers whirling to live drums were all part of the community rich scene at the fifth annual Groove City Culture Fest on Pine Street in Cambridge on Aug. 19.
It was a great, family friendly, street fair where grandmothers were dancing with their grandbabies and fathers were buying lemonades for their daughters. With not one, but two music venues at each end, a DJ and a live stage, the event was joyously loud.
Four city blocks were packed with vendors. There was BBQ chicken being prepared by the hunky stepping dance troupe from Omega Psi Phi. With every flip of the chicken, these fraternity brothers came up with more highly aerobic, synchronized dance moves. It was like going into a ’90s soul video with the smoky sweet smell of chicken.
“Stepping is something we all do to get together to unify us. It is mainly an uplift for events. This is our fourth year doing this. It puts us out there in the community. We do a scholarship. We all believe in education. All these guys are from the Eastern Shore and went to UMES or Salisbury,” said Albert C. Jones Jr., or “Queban.”
He said they were not done and will all get together to hop.
One festivalgoer tried to sum it all up and thank some sponsors.
Veronica Taylor, president of Groove City Black Heritage and Cultural Group Inc., said, “It will be a rockin’ party. If you weren’t here, you should have seen the phenomenal performance by the Universal African Dance and Ensemble. A great performance. We started preparing for this in April. We get funding from grants, the city of Cambridge, the Elks Lodge and the Maryland Heritage Way. We get support from throughout the community like Dorchester Center for the Arts.”
“My favorite part is seeing all the vendors on the street. We started in 2018. Five years. I want to thank the community for trusting in us to provide a good cultural experience for them,” said Taylor as she looked over at a broken generator that was supposed to power the live stage. The large trailer mounted generator was not turning over, but they got it going after trying to jump it with a yellow van.
On a more serious note, getting a solid education is the key to prosperity and the ability to give back to the community. It makes leaders in a community.
Victoria Jackson-Stanley, former mayor of Cambridge, is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, which is a service based group. She was wearing the red and black colors of her sorority.
“We are a public service organization. We are here to pass out information about the mission of Delta Sigma Theta. We are part of the Cambridge alumni chapter. Scholarship, service and sisterhood those are our motto,” said Jackson-Stanley.
Lois McCord president of Delta Sigma Theta said, “We do get out the vote. We work with young girls in our community. We offer scholarships for college.”
Not only could the community shake it and have a good time, they could also find vital resources to help make life a little better. This festival had it all including the smell of funnel cakes frying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.