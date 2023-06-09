EASTON — Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal John Grothe has been selected as the Upper Eastern Regional Office nominee for the 2022 Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award. The Upper Eastern Regional Office comprises Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Talbot counties.
Grothe has been committed to the mission of the Office of the State Fire Marshal for over seven years. According to his nominating commander, Grothe exemplifies integrity, fairness and service, the agency’s core values. While currently assigned to the Upper Eastern Regional Office, Grothe also serves as a regional bomb technician on the Bomb Squad. His work throughout the state offers a diversity of experience and resources to the office.
In 2022, Grothe handled over a quarter of the Upper Eastern Regional Office regional investigations, with a total of 17 investigations and three criminal arrests, and 111 fire safety inspections.
“Each initial case assigned to him is worked thoroughly, and he offers a high level of expertise in fire investigations. Senior Deputy Grothe worked diligently on his 2022 caseload and cases from previous years. Many judicial proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic. Still, he worked alongside the local State’s Attorney’s Offices to ensure his past criminal cases were handled,” Deputy Chief Caryn McMahon stated. “His determination to work on previous cases should be commended as it highlights his dedication to the ‘aggressive criminal investigation of fire and explosive incidents’ as described in our Agency mission,” McMahon added.
While not handling investigations, Grothe consistently assists with the State Bomb Squad and volunteers for extra assignments throughout the state, including special events at FedEx Field, M&T Stadium and Camden Yards, along with multiple educational events. In 2022, Grothe assisted with 19 additional events as a Bomb Squad member. As a bomb technician, he is expected to complete at least 24 hours of training monthly in addition to the minimum training requirements as a fire investigator.
Grothe is well versed with the life safety code and is often used to complete complex fire safety inspections. He works well with the community in all aspects by assisting with the local cadet programs and National Night Out. He is a certified Field Training Officer and recently completed his Basic Instructor certification.
“Senior Deputy Grothe is a team player and will continue to play a positive and integral role for the Office of the State Fire Marshal for the foreseeable future. He is well respected throughout the fire and police community within the Upper Eastern Region and brings a lot of respect to the Office of the State Fire Marshal,” McMahon said.
Grothe will join other investigators chosen throughout the state for the 2022 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award during the Maryland State Fireman’s Convention in Ocean City later this month.
