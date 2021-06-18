CENTREVILLE — The YMCA has had plans for some time now to expand from the location on Coursevall Drive in Centreville to Vincit Street next to the county building and across from Queen Anne’s County High School. The time has come, and groundbreaking is scheduled for June 30. Currently the goal is to be able to complete the building by the end of 2022.
In addition to the activities currently offered the new location will have some additional components including housing a: Senior Center, Business Development Center, and pools for aquatic programs.
The senior center will have a large gym and multipurpose room for programs and even a kitchen to offer meals.
The business development center could offer resources for small businesses and startups, as well as financial literacy programming for youth and adults.
Plans include both an indoor and outdoor pool. The timing of the outdoor pool still is dependent on additional donations and funding. The aquatic programs will be offered for seniors and children in addition to swim teams.
With the additional space the YMCA plans to expand the area for summer camps but also continue partnering with Gunston School.
Once the project starts progressing after the June 30 groundbreaking, the YMCA plans to post periodic updates on their social media which can be found @QACYMCA.
