MADISON — A nonprofit dedicated to preserving a rural Dorchester County church and cemetery held an event Saturday featuring singing, music, preaching and prayer.
The participants braved sweltering heat at the church grounds where a tent gave some shade, and vendors offered food and beverages during the program.
Renna McKenney said the event at the church in Madison was to benefit and spread the word about the Harrisville-Malone Cemetery Maintenance Fund.
“We’re just trying to get the church restored,” McKenney said, “We already started with the steeple, it’s already completed.”
She said the next step would involve raising the church because of the rising water level.
A marker at the site states the group’s purpose: “Our mission is to preserve the history and continue to educate the surrounding communities near and far of the breathtaking African-American heritage of our ancestors from the Harrisville/Madison and neighboring areas to tell the stories of their faith, strength and love for their church, families and communities.”
McKenney said the event was about outreach to community and family, getting them the message, “We’re still here. The family may be gone, but we’re still carrying the legacy on.”
Extended family of the church now resides and comes back to visit from Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
The existing structure dates to 1895, but the first Malone church dated to 1864, and included Dorchester native Harriet Tubman among the congregants.
Fellow volunteer Lequia Hooper said she hails from Cambridge but her family roots are in Madison.
She said she has memories from her childhood of the church’s May Day celebration — as a little girl she helped prepare potatoes and salt shakers.
Hooper said the event offered a variety of concessions and was always family oriented.
Hooper said involvement by younger people is needed. “I told them, I just want to be part of it.”
The church building itself showed a need for extensive attention, work the group hopes to complete due to current the lack of a congregation.
During the program, a man was praying, asking for help in preserving the heritage of the site as a touchstone to the past for future generations.
“If they don’t know where they come from, how in the world are they supposed to know where they are going?” he asked.
Donations to the Harrisville-Malone Cemetery Maintenance Fund Inc. can be sent to P.O. Box 143, Woolford, MD 21677.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
