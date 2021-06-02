DENTON — Jonathan Grow has been named the principal of Lockerman Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Grow, who currently serves as the supervisor of accountability and student data for Caroline County Public School, will replace Matthew Shepler, who is moving out of the area.
“I’m excited to be back on the LMS Wildcat team,” Grow said, “and can’t wait to begin working with the amazing staff and community as we prepare for the coming school year.”
He will be leading around 60 teachers and more than 900 students.
“It’s a lot of logistics and a lot of planning, but it can also be a lot of fun,” he said.
The organizational component is fundamental to having his staff work together and keep all those students going in the right direction. He calls it front loading at the beginning.
Grow began his teaching career in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, before coming to Talbot County as a middle school special education teacher. He was hired by Caroline in 2014 as a math specialist before moving into the assistant principal position at Colonel Richardson Middle School. In July 2017, he became the assistant principal at Lockerman Middle School, where he served for two years.
Grow earned his bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and his Master’s in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education.
“Going through my master’s and actually doing the job really helps out because you can actually apply it,” Grow said.
“A lot of opportunities have been presented to me, and I have jumped at them. I am so excited to go back to Lockerman. I am excited to see the staff again and especially to return to all the students. Definitely a lot of excitement there,” he said.
Current LMS Principal Matt Shepler said, “Jon is already well known and appreciated by the LMS staff and community. His knowledge, care and commitment are valuable resources, as the transition back to a full-time in-person school year begins.”
“Jon brings great enthusiasm to this position,” Interim Superintendent Derek Simmons said. “His past history with Lockerman makes him uniquely positioned to continue the progress already underway and ensure a smooth transition.”
Simmons added, “I want to thank Matt Shepler for his dedication and commitment to Lockerman, particularly through this most challenging past school year. Everyone at CCPS wishes Matt, Amy, and their family the best of luck in their next adventure.”
Grow also is a family man. He has a seventh-grade son, Brock, who goes to St. Michaels Middle School. Grow’s wife Lindsay works as an instructional technology specialist in the Caroline County Public Schools.
“Those that know me know that I am very dedicated to Caroline County Public Schools. I am very dedicated to Lockerman. That is why I am coming back, and I can’t wait to get started,” Grow said.
