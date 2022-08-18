ST. MICHAELS — Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to see the historic ship, Dove, and their new 11,000-foot welcome center. The Dove leaves the CBMM campus on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to take its two-day journey to its home across the Chesapeake in St. Mary’s.
Moore engaged with everybody he met and asked them questions to learn more about what they do at the museum. From museum leadership to program outreach teachers, he took time with each person. Liz Lacorte, vice president of advancement, ushered Moore around and Pete Lesher, chief curator and folklife center manager, explained historical facts. Moore seemed to be happy learning from each person he talked with.
They climbed up the plank to board the Dove. Here, Christian Cabral, the vice president of shipyard operations took glee in explaining the creation of the Dove. He even pointed out two bilge pumps that are used to take water out of the boat. One made to spec like a 17th-century vessel that was a pump with a handle inside a round of timber. The modern electric pump was right next to it. Moore liked how the modern and the historical intersected.
“It is actually pretty cool. The vessel is equipped with bilge pumps. This one is traditional. It is a large tree all the way down. Someone manipulated it and that was the 1600s way and we have a modern version,” said Cabral, pointing to an electric switch.
After leaving the Dove they made it over to a construction zone.
“It is 11,700 square feet of exhibition space, which is our watercraft heritage exhibit,” Lesher said. “It will have a lot of our small craft collection and event space around it. It will have our stories from the shoreline exhibit. Our ticket desk and museum store will all be in the same space. You will enter this coming straight out of the parking lot. We got funding out of the governor’s capital budget and we received a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition. We are close to the goal.”
Moore watched as dirt was being moved beyond a flame-orange fence. He spoke to the importance of cultural institutions that have had help from state funding and then become economic hot spots in the community.
“The thing I continue to learn and believe in is that social service organizations, nonprofit organizations, educational organizations, they really are the backbone of the social service sector. We couldn’t do anything without our nonprofits. The government is not doing the work. They are serving as a conduit. The government serves as the underwriter of this work, but it is the people on the ground who are actually working to make it happen. I am really excited to formalize the relationships between government and nonprofit organizations and community-based organizations. I believe in the philosophy that the people closest to the challenge are the ones closest to the solutions. Historically the challenges have not had a seat at the table, but that is going to change in our administration,” Moore said.
As the Miles River sparkled in the distance, the environment came into conversation.
“I am very excited to work closely with you all. If you look at our platform, you will see we have to protect this jewel (the Chesapeake Bay). We have to do a better job from the health impacts, the environmental impacts, the economic impacts and the education impacts. Our state has to lead. You all are going to play an important role in that. We have to protect the Bay and importance of the waterways,” he said.
He went back to an issue that is untraditional for a politician, but may resonate with lots of voters. This is the issue of trauma.
“The more you go around the state of Maryland, the more you realize how universal the pain that people are feeling right now due to the effects of trauma. It is not just an urban issue. It is not a rural issue. It is not a suburban issue. It is something the entire state is wrestling with,” Moore said.
He spoke of his conservative Republican opponent Dan Cox, who has earned the endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
“The people in Maryland have a clear choice. We don’t have different views on policy. We have different world views. I believe that come November, Marylanders are going to choose a future of hope and unity and not a future of divisiveness and conspiracy theories. I am excited for this matchup because this is a very clear decision point that the people of Maryland are going to make.”
