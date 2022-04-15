EASTON — Gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez and his running mate Shannon Sneed were in Easton Thursday to tour the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center on East Dover Street and meet with small business owners. Executive director of the ChesMRC, Matthew Peters, said it was an honor to have Perez and Sneed visit and to know that they are interested in the work the center does.
“We work with the immigrant community here on the Eastern Shore and provide a number of services to immigrants and non English speaking clients,” Peters said.
Since its inception in 2012, ChesMRC has provided services to over 4,500 non-English speaking clients in Talbot and surrounding counties.
Perez and Sneed spent the day traveling across the Eastern Shore for their “Jobs, Justice & Opportunity” tour. They also toured an off-shore and land-based wind farm training center since the Perez-Sneed campaign seeks to make Maryland a national leader for offshore wind.
“We had a wonderful meeting today in Salisbury. The opportunities in offshore wind are here to build an economy for decades to come and to have $30 to $40-an-hour jobs that are union here in Talbot County,” Perez said. “I think the sky’s the limit here on the Eastern Shore and I want people to know that. We’re going to be here a lot. We want the Eastern Shore to be one of our off shore wind epicenters.”
When touring the ChesMRC, Perez said his goal is to work so everyone has a good job.
“We are working to be sure everyone has a good job, access to healthcare, access to quality affordable housing, access to a quality education, and access to opportunity to take them as high as they want to go,” Perez said.
