EASTON — After a steady stream of voting Tuesday, Frank Gunsallus was leading in the race for the Easton Town Council’s next president.
According to election supervisor Carlene Phoenix, Gunsallus had earned 835 votes at the close of polls Tuesday evening.
Former Easton Mayor Robert Willey received 696 votes, and former Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein received 348 votes. Kevin Bateman received 30 votes.
Phoenix said 140 absentee ballots remain to be counted Wednesday afternoon. Gunsallus holds a 139-vote lead over Willey.
A steady flow of voters poured into Easton’s firehouse Tuesday as residents cast their ballots for the next president of the Town Council. Just over 1,900 ballots were cast during in-person voting.
Early in the morning, candidates for Easton Town Council president stood beneath tents as a stream of voters passed them by. There wasn’t a hard sell, it was more of a morning greeting as the light slanted onto the firehouse. Voters went in and did their civic duty. There weren’t big lines at 9 a.m.
Turnout at the polls was busy and steady as election day progressed, Phoenix said.
But in this contentious election cycle, agitation simmered just beneath the surface between some of the candidates.
Al Silverstein sat alone while the other three — Frank Gunsallus, Kevin Bateman, and former Mayor Robert Willey — spoke amiably. There was even a minor turf war when Gunsallus placed a sign too close to Silverstein’s camp. Within seconds it got moved back and replanted.
Willey, a former town council president and mayor himself, has been running for office in Easton since 1992. He brought doughnuts.
As a longtime local politician, Willey knew there would be a lot to do early on election morning. He knew the day would be long as well, especially in waiting on a vote tally.
“But this election has gotten to be a little more demanding than some in the past,” he said. “I hope (when) it is over with ... everybody (can) still talk to each other when they leave.”
“This is my 10th election,” he said. “This has become the most pointed, the most mean-spirited. I would not want to go through this again.”
Willey said win or lose, this was his last run.
Leaning on a tent pole was Bateman.
“It is a relief to have election day here, especially after the last two weeks. All the hate mailers and hate speech have gone forth,” he said. “I want to see that Easton is governed equally for all of Easton — not just certain communities, but that all communities are included.”
Gunsallus said he was feeling good about the election, mentioning that he heard positive feedback from the community.
“I am thankful to everyone who has shown support and for all the amazing people I have met along the way,” he said. “Irregardless of what happens, I am happy to have had this experience.”
Silverstein stood up to greet each voter as they passed. Some stopped to voice their support.
A former councilman serving Easton’s Ward 1, Silverstein said it’s exciting to be outside the polls on election day and to thank the electorate for coming out.
“I would encourage anybody who wants to change their community for the better to throw their hat in the ring,” he said. “I congratulate all my opponents for getting out there and getting their positions known. I think it is the greatest part of the American system.”
One community member, Shari Wilcoxon, was fired up enough to hold a Gunsallus sign in front of her car.
“What happens in the Town of Easton matters greatly to Talbot County,” she said. “I think it is time for some new leadership.”
Carol Voyles of Easton was happy to vote and do her civic duty.
“It troubles me that our communities are so divided,” she said. “When it is over, we are going to celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.