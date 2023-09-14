EASTON — After absentee ballot canvassing Wednesday afternoon, the news was official: Frank Gunsallus was elected as president of the Easton Town Council.
The town’s Board of Canvassers counted 141 absentee votes and certified Gunsallus as the winner of the contested election just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At 35, Gunsallus will be the youngest council president in Easton’s history.
Over 2,000 ballots were cast, rendering Tuesday as the biggest turnout for a special election.
Gunsallus finished strong, won 875 votes in total. Former Easton Mayor Robert Willey earned an additional 50 votes from absentee ballots, bringing his total count to 746 votes.
Former Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein received 393 votes, and Kevin Bateman received 36 votes.
After the results were made official, Gunsallus said it felt “surreal.”
“I’m quite elated and honored that the citizenry believes in me,” he said. “I’m very gracious for their support.”
Gunsallus said his first priorities upon taking office include ensuring first responders’ needs are addressed, addressing the town’s housing shortage, making sure that all are represented fairly and addressing health care.
He extended thanks to Willey, Bateman and Silverstein for their campaigns and for “making it an interesting race.”
The council president-elect took a moment to address some negative campaigning, specifically referencing false social media accusations that he was involved with the Proud Boys.
“If you read what I wrote (in a Tweet), it was an insult and was intended as such,” he said, referring to the post. “Thank you to those individuals for putting it out on Facebook and motivating people to come vote — it had the opposite effect of what you intended.”
Gunsallus will be sworn in as Town Council president at the council’s next meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
