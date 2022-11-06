CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School welcomed parents, alumni and community supporters to their waterfront campus on Saturday, Oct. 22, for their signature fundraising event, the Bull & Oyster Roast, raising nearly $107,000 for the Heron Annual Fund. Guests enjoyed delicious food provided by Phat Daddy’s BBQ (Chestertown) and Superior Oyster Shuckers (Baltimore) as well as beer from Bull & Goat Brewery (Centreville) and signature drinks from Traveling Spirits Mobile Bar (Chestertown). Guests also enjoyed dancing to a variety of music provided by Good Vibrations Entertainment.


