ST. MICHAELS — The Guyette & Deeter, Inc. Decoy Auction Company will conduct its annual fall decoy auction on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton. For the first time since 2019 the auction will be held live with an audience onsite. The sale will be accompanied by a 50 table decoy dealer show, as well as an outdoor tailgate at the same facility. The auction is held in conjunction with the Waterfowl Festival, which is celebrating its 50th year. The auction is open to the public. Admission is free.
The sale will feature decoys from the collection of Charlie Hunter III (Staunton, Virginia), and is expected to gross around $4 million. Numerous old time decoy carvers from Maryland will be feature in the auction, including works by the Ward Brothers, Oliver Lawson, and Lloyd Tyler of Crisfield, Madison Mitchell of Havre de Grace and Leonard Pryor of Elkton.
Guyette & Deeter Inc., established in 1984, is the world’s largest decoy auction firm with over $210,000,000 in decoy sales. The firm holds three cataloged auctions per year: Lombard, Illinois in April; Portsmouth, New Hampshire in July; and Easton in November.
Guyette & Deeter provides free and confidential decoy appraisals to anyone sending a decoy photo and stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Guyette & Deeter, P.O. Box 1170, St. Michaels, MD 21663. For email send to:
