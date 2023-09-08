ST. MICHAELS — Local auction company Guyette & Deeter is hoping to build on their success at an out-of-state auction in the upcoming Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum auction to be held Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 in St. Michaels.
The St. Michaels-based company recently announced that their Portsmouth, New Hampshire, auction of fine and sporting art grossed a record-breaking $5.4 million.
The auction held on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 saw several important objects go on the block, including a 1930 pintail duck decoy made by the Ward Brothers, which fetched $120,000, and a late-career oil painting by American artist Mary Cassatt, which sold for $480,000.
Guyette & Deeter credited their nationwide network of collectors and bidders, as well as diverse expertise, with help gathering significant examples of fine and folk art from acclaimed collections.
A 19th-century walking stick, carved by the formerly-enslaved and now rediscovered woodworker Henry Gudgell, sold for $140,000. Guyette & Deeter prioritized the cataloging, research and presentation of the objects on offer, and published a 400-page catalogue highlighting the pieces’ provenance and significance.
In addition to rare examples of decoys by Al Weis, Elmer Crowell and John Dilley, the auction presented museum-quality works from the Betty and Kenneth Lay Collection, including a Winslow Homer watercolor depicting the artist’s brother, an etching of Homer’s famous Eight Bells painting, three works by Mary Cassatt, and a painting by George Bellows.
Among the bidders for these pieces were museums, public institutions and private collectors.
The event space quickly ran out of seating on both days of the auction, as bidders and watchers gathered for the first time after the pandemic to follow the race. Phone and online bidders showed overwhelming interest, quadrupling some estimates.
“Gathering to appreciate the artistic accomplishments of these carvers, artists and makers is central to our work. Every piece that passes through our auction house gives us renewed enthusiasm, and we look forward to seeing everyone at our next event on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels,” said the auction house’s co-owner Zac Cote.
Guyette & Deeter displays sporting and fine art pieces at its showroom and gallery at 1211 South Talbot Street prior to each major auction. The showroom is open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found online guyetteanddeeter.com.
