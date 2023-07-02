GRASONVILLE — Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department received major site plan approval from the Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission for a new firehouse at the June 8 meeting. On Monday evening, June 26, members erected “coming soon” signs showing the artist’s rendering of what the new firehouse will look like and inviting donations.
Fire Chief Jason Anthony was excited to share the news with the community. It’s taken them 15 years to get to this point, he said in a phone interview.
The five largest pieces of equipment and firefighters’ turnout gear will be moved into another building and administrative services will operate out of the ambulance building during construction, he said.
In addition to the new signs, GVFD members released a statement Monday thanking the community for its support.
“We can finally announce that all of your generous donations will finally be showcased in our new firehouse. The current firehouse was built in 1960 and has served us and our community very well. We cannot be prouder of your support and the hard work of our dedicated members that have put many hours into fundraising for the new firehouse,” they wrote. “We look forward to your continued support as we navigate our way through the construction of our new firehouse. We will highlight and update you as the process and construction of the new firehouse takes shape.”
At the June 8 meeting, county planner Steven Johnson and Tom Davis of DMS and Associates described the project to the planning commissioners. The fire department is in the process of administratively combining two parcels it owns on Main Street to create a 2.081 acre parcel where it will construct a new 18,000 sq. ft. fire station at 4128 Main Street and a 4,072 sq. ft. storage building.
The parcels are in the Grasonville Village Commercial and Neighborhood Conservation zoning districts, Johnson said. All proposed development is located within the commercial zoning district and are within the Grasonville Growth Area. The site is served by public water and sewer.
In March, County Administrator Todd Mohn granted the fire department a public service waiver for relief from some buffer yard planting requirements due to site constraints involving overhead power lines. As a volunteer fire department, defined as an essential public service, GVFD is not subject to impact fees. The commissioners also waived development review, permitting and inspection fees.
All other requirements have been met with only the site lighting plan remaining to be finalized, Johnson said.
Davis said the proposal calls for a pole building to be constructed first, behind the existing firehouse. Then the fire apparatus will be moved into that building and the firehouse demolished.
“They’ve just run out of space. They’re in a growth area,” Davis said. “They need a lot more space to house their equipment.”
He said, like the current firehouse, the new, larger firehouse will face the street and be set back far enough that the sides are somewhat hidden from passing motorists. The front will be brick, and concrete block used for the sides. It will include five bays, room for turnout gear, a kitchen and an administrative area. No sidewalks are planned as none of the adjacent properties have sidewalks.
As a resident of GVFD’s response area, Planning Commissioner Kathy Deoudes asked if the fire department would continue to provide services during construction.
Fire department Building Committee Chairman Tom Sheahan assured her there would be no interruption in services.
Davis said they had told the builder there must be ingress and egress to the property to allow for emergency response during all stages of the project.
The planners unanimously approved the site plan with standard conditions requiring final paperwork and permits.
The department detailed steps of the project. Step 1, a five-bay pole building will be constructed behind the building at 4132 Main Street that houses the department’s ambulance and utility truck. The pole building will house the five larger fire trucks and members’ turnout gear while the new firehouse is constructed. After the new firehouse is finished this building will serve as a storage building.
Step 2, the old firehouse will be demolished.
Step 3, site work and construction of the new firehouse.
“We hope this will start around September of this year. Start to finish, the new firehouse is projected to take approximately 12 to 14 months,” Anthony said.
Step 4, all operations will be consolidated and moved into the new firehouse.
Fundraising for the building project continues. For more information or to make a donation go online to www.gvfd2.com.
