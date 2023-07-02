GRASONVILLE — Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department received major site plan approval from the Queen Anne’s County Planning Commission for a new firehouse at the June 8 meeting. On Monday evening, June 26, members erected “coming soon” signs showing the artist’s rendering of what the new firehouse will look like and inviting donations.


  

