CAMBRIDGE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated its 103rd home dedication on April 15 in Cambridge. Family and friends as well as Habitat board members, staff, and volunteers gathered on Wells Street to celebrate the new homeowner, Linda.
Linda works as a medical technician, filling an essential need in the community. While working in health care full time, Linda completed “sweat equity” hours by working on the Wells Street construction sites and at the ReStore. Linda also attended financial education classes preparing for owning and maintaining her home.
Wells Street has been a major neighborhood revitalization project of Habitat Choptank for the past year, and when complete, will consist of 12 single-family homes for affordable homeownership. These three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes are built with energy-efficient features and will allow homeowners to remain in their homes as they age. Linda is the first to move into her home on Wells Street, which will soon be a thriving community in the heart of Cambridge.
“It is so fitting that Linda is the first Habitat homeowner on Wells Street,” said JoAnn Hansen, executive director of Habitat Choptank. “She’s a caregiver, she’s a light, and she’ll be here to welcome all of the other families who will live on Wells Street.”
Wells Street will have a new sewer system, sidewalks, and streetlights, thanks to the City of Cambridge and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Habitat Choptank thanked Bay Vanguard Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank—Atlanta for supporting the construction of affordable and energy-efficient homes on Wells Street.
Among those who supported Linda’s home dedication were Jodi Cavanaugh, Habitat Choptank Board vice president; Jameson Harrington, Cambridge Ward 3 commissioner; Thomas Carroll, Cambridge city manager; Chris Doria, Habitat Choptank homebuyer coach; and JoAnn Hansen, Habitat Choptank executive director. Chuck Weber, a longtime volunteer of Habitat Choptank presented a Bible. The Rotary Club of Cambridge, represented by President Jeff Cornwell, donated a toolbox. Partners in Giving, represented by Felice Joseph, donated a welcome basket. The Habitat Choptank ReStore, represented by General Manager Anne Davis, presented a gift certificate. Scott Baynard, Habitat Choptank construction site supervisor, presented Linda with the keys to her new home.
While sharing a few words of gratitude at her home dedication, Linda also recounted her path to homeownership. “It has been a journey that actually started in 2019, and then COVID hit. But it must have been my destiny, because here I am four years later. I am so humbled for all of you being here and I want to say thank you.”
Along with homeowner responsibilities comes a sense of accomplishment and pride in owning her home, she said.
Habitat Choptank extended its gratitude to all of the volunteers, donors, and partners of Habitat Choptank who worked alongside Linda to make her dream of homeownership a reality. Officials said this home dedication was a wonderful way to celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope in Talbot and Dorchester Counties.
Habitat Choptank believes that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Due to the high demand for high-quality and affordable homes in this area, Habitat Choptank has moved to schedule interviews only at certain times during the year. If you would like to be considered for the homeownership program and scheduled for an interview, visit habitatchoptank.org/our-programs and complete the Homebuyer Inquiry Form.
