Linda smiles on the front porch of her new home as Scott Baynard, construction site supervisor, gives her the keys to her new home.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — Habitat for Humanity Choptank celebrated its 103rd home dedication on April 15 in Cambridge. Family and friends as well as Habitat board members, staff, and volunteers gathered on Wells Street to celebrate the new homeowner, Linda.


