A reenactor describes his period garb during Chicone Village Day at Handsell in Vienna on Saturday. Hundreds of visitors turned out to learn about the past and the lives of the ancient Eastern Woodland people who inhabited the Chesapeake Bay region.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Artifact hunter Terry Crannell displays an axe head he found near Handsell.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Attendees participate in a “Snake Dance” during the drum and dancing portion of the day, first dancing in a circle, then weaving around in a line.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
An exhibitor demonstrates flint knapping, the craft of chipping and forming stone into tools.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
A young visitor learns the old way of milling corn kernals.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
A fire cooks meat with a display of native plants in the background.
VIENNA — Handsell bustled with activity as more than 400 visitors enjoyed the historic house as they interacted with demonstrations of what life was like in the past during Chicone Village Day on Saturday, April 29, in Vienna.
During the drum circle and native dance portion of the afternoon, drummers talked about the songs they were performing, and dancers explained the different types of dance and the meaning and function of their historical garb.
One type of dance was the eastern war dance, meant to symbolize the tactics and movements of battle, explained dancer Drew Shuptar Rayvis of the Pocomoke Indian Nation.
Another type, a sneak up dance, is symbolic of the practices of hunting and tracking animals.
Rayvis explained dress, physique, tattoos and hair styles of the Eastern Woodland people.
Artifact hunter Terry Crannell was one of the exhibitors. He talked with visitors and showed them numerous examples of stone artifacts he has recovered from fields and shore line in the area.
Crannell showed the first axe head he found when he was a boy in the early 1960s. He recalled going to nearby Walnut Landing, and asking the lady who lived in the house if he could search for artifacts.
He said he found the axe head and was so impressed by it that, as a young artifact hunter, he thought someone might take it away.
Crannell said over the years, he always wanted to thank the lady, and he got his chance a couple of weeks before the event when he met the woman, who is now 97 years old, in the waiting room of a doctor’s office.
Saturday’s event was the first held at Handsell since the passing of beloved founding member Shirley Jackson.
Handsell board member Midge Ingersoll shared the story of walking to the grounds to find a location to plant a tree in memory of Jackson, where she found a large feather on the ground near the stone monument commemorating the enslaved people who lived and worked the grounds.
Ingersoll said she took the feather as a sign Jackson wanted the tree planted there.
Handsell hosts Chicone Village Day in the spring and the Nanticoke River Jamboree in the fall. More information about the historic site and the events and activities held there can be found online at https://www.restorehandsell.org/.
